Paola Mayfield: The ’90 Day Fiance’ Star’s Sexiest Pregnancy Pics — Bikinis, Tight Dresses & More

That’s one hot mom-to-be! Paola has been making pregnancy look perfect ever since she announced she was expecting, and her baby bump pics are unbelievable!

Paola Mayfield, 31, is something else. The 90 Day Fiance star has been blowing fans away on social media ever since she and her husband Russ Mayfield, 31, announced that they were expecting their first baby back in July. While some new moms like to keep their pregnancy journeys on the DL, Paola has been sharing flawless baby bump pics on Instagram one after another, and she couldn’t look hotter! Whether she’s wearing thongs and crocheted bra tops or curve-hugging strapless dresses, Paola flaunts what she’s got — and that’s a beautiful budding belly!

But Paola doesn’t just show off selfies in bikinis and dresses. More often than not, the mom-to-be can be found in a sports bra and leggings! That’s because she’s all about her fitness and hasn’t changed much of her workout routine since becoming pregnant. In fact, one month after she made her announcement, she admitted that she could still see her abs — which she proved with a leg lift video. She isn’t just taking care of her baby with the right food and the right moves, but she’s taking care of herself, as well. We love that! And the fact that she looks so incredible is just an added bonus.

We can’t wait to watch her post-baby body transformation, but that’s still a ways off! While Paola hasn’t shared her official due date yet, she doesn’t appear to have reached her final trimester yet. She did announce the sex of her baby, though.

She and Russ shared their sweet reveal party on Instagram with a kissing pic that was captioned, “We are having a BOY!!!! I didn’t care if it was a boy or a girl, I just wanted a healthy baby and to be able to have it in my arms as soon as possible. Of course I’m always rooting for a girl but a boy is a blessing as well and I know my husband is really excited!”

Until their baby boy arrives, here’s to hoping Paola continues to let fans follow along on her pregnancy journey.