Panic! At The Disco Flawlessly Pays Tribute To Queen At 2018 American Music Awards

Mamma Mia! Mamma Mia! Panic! At The Disco brought down the house while honoring one of the greatest rock bands of all time. Watch the performance here!

Panic! At The Disco rocked the AMA stage with a killer version of Queen‘s, “Bohemian Rhapsody.” The band performed the iconic song from the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia. The Queen biopic of the same name is set to be released on Nov. 2, and the film’s stars, Rami Malek, Joe Mazzello, and Gwilym Lee, introduced Panic! At The Disco’s’ performance live from the AMAs at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

“If there is one song that I wish I would’ve written myself, it’s ‘Bohemian Rhapsody,’ Brendon Urie, the band’s frontman, said in a press release. “Freddie Mercury’s genius is clear from the very first note to the last and I’m honored to be able to pay tribute to Queen with my performance.”

Brendon and the band originally covered the song for Suicide Squad soundtrack in 2016 and have performed the song live many times over the past few years. Although, this was the first AMAs performance for Panic! At The Disco, who were also nominated for favorite artist, alternative rock. The band first announced they would be performing the song with a post on Twitter. “Beyond excited to honor the one & only @QueenWillRock at the @AMAs (presented by @youtubemusic) by performing Bohemian Rhapsody! October 9th at 8/7c on @ABCNetwork # AMAs,” they captioned the Oct. 1, tweet.

Panic definitely did this classic song justice! Watch a clip of the performance above