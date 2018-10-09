Normani Looks Like A Princess At The AMAs: See Her Beautiful Blue Dress

Normani was the bell of the ball at the 2018 American Music Awards in LA, October 9! Although she skipped the red carpet, we’ve got the photos of her stunning blue dress!

Normani Kordei, 22, blew us away with her fairytale-esque red carpet look at the 2018 American Music Awards on October 9, inside the Microsoft Theater in LA. She stunned in a light blue dress with a beautiful train. The dress was simple, but elegant and featured thin straps. Normani wore her hair down with waves, but pushed it back so the paparazzi could catch her fresh-faced look and beautiful smile. — See her full look below!

Normani is on hand at the AMAs to present in one of the many favorite categories. But, we’re hoping she’ll be performing and/or nominated next year, seeing as she’s been working on solo music. Not to mention, she’s been killing it as a solo artist since Fifth Harmony announced their separation in March 2018.

Since then, Normani has inked a deal with RCA Records. Her hit “Love Lies” with Khalid even maintained a top spot on the charts for quite some time following its release. “It’s definitely going to be an adjustment,” Normani said of her solo music career back in April, adding that although it was “scary” to step away from the group, she’s excited for what the future holds. “But I think that we owe it to ourselves, and we owe it to each other, to create that space of freedom to truly figure out who we are individually. You guys have only seen a fraction of me, and I’ve only gotten to know a fraction of who I am. Even in the studio, I’m finding out new things.”

