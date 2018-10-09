Nikki Haley Resigns: UN Ambassador Is Shockingly The Latest To Leave The Trump Administration

UN Ambassador to the United States, Nikki Haley, announced her resignation on October 9 in a joint statement with President Donald Trump. We have more details on this sudden development, here.

Nikki Haley has announced that she is leaving her position as the United States’ ambassador to the United Nations, a role she filled four days after the 2017 inauguration. The former South Carolina governor, 49, announced her decision on October 9 after meeting with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office. Haley’s departure reportedly shocked a number of foreign policy officials, with no signs pointing to her leaving, according to Axios. Her resignation is amicable, and Trump apparently accepted it after discussions last week. He tweeted just minutes before their October 9 meeting that there would be a “big announcement with my friend” to come.

Trump told reporters that Haley submitted her resignation to him six months ago, telling him that she needed to take a step back from politics after two years in office. ““She’s done a fantastic job and we’ve done a fantastic job together,” Trump said. Speaker of the House Paul Ryan actually spoke out about Haley’s resignation on Twitter before she announced it herself:

“Nikki Haley has been a clear, consistent, and powerful voice for America’s interests and democratic principles on the world stage. She challenged friend and foe to be better. I am saddened that she is leaving the administration, but so grateful for her service. Thank you, Nikki.”

Prior to the meeting, Haley reportedly told her staff that she planned to step down, according to MSNBC. Her stepping down comes at a strange time, what could be considered one of the most successful moments in the Trump presidency. Just one day prior, Trump managed to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. She and Trump have never butted heads, at least publicly, though there has been friction — she once said that his sexual assault accusers should be heard out. Her resignation seems to be have received well by the president — she at least wasn’t fired by tweet, like Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, or bashed to the press.

One thing is certain: her resignation does not mean she’s looking to move up the chain in politics. She stated that she’s not running for president in 2020; she vowed to campaign for Trump. At this time, there’s no word on who could replace Haley as UN ambassador, but her successor should be named within two to three weeks, according to the president.

