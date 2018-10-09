Nicki Minaj & Cardi B: AMAs Taking Extreme Measures To Keep Them Apart After Shoe-Throwing Fight

After their epic shoe-throwing fight at NYFW, AMAs producers are going all out to keep Cardi B and Nicki Minaj as far away from each other as possible.

The last time Nicki Minaj and Cardi B were under the same roof, the women got into an epic fight where the 25-year-old new mom threw one of her shoes at the “Barbie Dreams” rapper. Producers at the Oct. 9 American Music Awards want to make sure there isn’t a repeat of what went down at the Harper’s BAZAAR ICONS party during NYFW on Sept. 10. “The organizers are ready to not have Nicki and Cardi or any of their crews and entourages to be near each other the whole night,” an event insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“They are going to make it where people will be let in and let out and everyone who is responsible for them will know and have been told to be on walkie at all times so there is zero chance for the both of them to come face to face. They do not want any incident,” the source continues.

Cardi is performing and up for eight awards, while Nicki is just an attendee. That means baby Kulture‘s mom will have the upper hand should she want to diss on Barbie. “If something is said on stage, they can’t control that but being in the room together is something they are really trying to avoid and make not happen. They want no incidents and are taking extreme measures to make everything run smoothly with no awkward run in,” our insider adds.

The ladies had a throw down that was caught on tape at the ICONS party. Nicki allegedly said something about Cardi’s parenting abilities and that set her OFF! She lunged at her but was held back by bodyguard before she could lay a hand on her rival. So instead she took off one of her red platform heels and hurled it at Nicki. Love and Hip Hop: New York‘s Rah Ali punched Cardi in the head as she was going after Nicki, and when she left the event the “I Like It” rapper had a massive swollen bump above her left eye. The hate is real between these two women so hopefully they’ll stay far away from each other at the AMA’s.