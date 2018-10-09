Meghan Markle Relieved Sister Turned Away At Kensington But Fears What She’ll Do Next

Meghan Markle just can’t catch a break with family, and it’s starting to get to her. The duchess is worried that her sis Samantha will retaliate after getting turned away from the castle, we’ve learned exclusively!

Poor Meghan Markle! The Duchess of Sussex, 37, has to deal with her half-sister Samantha Markle not only bashing her to the press, but trying to trespass at Kensington Palace, too. Meghan can deal with little things like that, but what if Samantha, 53, escalates her strange behavior. Meghan can’t help but worry! “Meghan’s sister was thankfully turned away from Kensington without a big fuss, but unfortunately, poor Meghan still has to live in fear of what Samantha’ll do next,” her friend told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

“She’s relieved that Samantha didn’t make it past the guards and is so grateful to have the security and protection that living in the palace provides,” the friend continued. HollywoodLife reached out to Kensington Palace for comment but did not immediately hear back. Samantha made good on a promise to show up in England to confront her half-sister after launching a media campaign last year about how she’s apparently slighted her since getting involved with now-husband Prince Harry. Samantha, in photos obtained by the Mirror, was seen on October 7 getting politely turned away at the palace gates by guards, and trying — and failing — to pass along a note to her sister. Ouch.

Considering Samantha’s volatile interview with DailyMailTV following the embarrassing incident, Meghan has the right to be wary. “Her sister has been pretty relentless,” Meghan’s friend said. Meghan’s simply bracing for what’s next. Based on the way Samantha has behaved Meghan feels it’s inevitable she’ll lash out again. Her sister’s been very unpredictable and hurtful.”

Samantha said in the interview that she didn’t get turned away from the palace; she just traveled all the way from Florida to England to deliver her letter. She took the opportunity to bash her sister again, though: “Let’s just cut through all the cr-p, you’re a woman, life is short. I believe you have it in your heart to do the right thing here,” she said, addressing Meghan directly.