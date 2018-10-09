Mariah Carey Slays Her Performance Of ‘With You’ At The 2018 American Music Awards

Mariah Carey hit the stage for the live debut of her new hit ‘With You’ at the 2018 AMAs in the only way she knows how: wearing a glamorous gown and surrounded by gyrating men. You have to see this stunning performance!

We’re never going to forget this performance! Mariah Carey, 48, graced the 2018 American Music Awards with her presence and treated the audience to the debut of her new song, “With You“! Not only is the song soulful and sweet, but it lends itself to pure glamour. Mimi dialed it up a notch for the AMAs by donning a skintight, electric pink dress with a massive train. And by massive, we mean that skirt covered the entire stage! It was only fair that she give her army of shirtless backup dancers something to work with while they crawled on the floor around her. Seriously; nobody does it better than Mariah.

Fans instantly fell in love with this sultry song when it was released on Oct. 4, and many were wondering if the sexy lyrics were about Mariah’s BF, Bryan Tanaka. “Ooh, shots of Remy / Playing Confessions / And our bodies blendin’ / Ooh, I’m in love it’s true / Yeah, damn I f*cks with you.” Yaaas, Mariah!

Mariah first took the AMAs stage back in 1991 to perform her classic hit, “Someday,” and this performance marked Mariah’s first live performance at the AMAs in ten years. The star first announced that she was performing back in September. “I’m coming back to the #AMAs!!! Can’t wait for you all to see my performance,” she wrote.

Mariah is back to her old ways and looking better than ever. She recently lost a whopping 50 lbs. and we got all the deets on just how she did it. “After struggling with her weight throughout her life, she’s finally at a stage where she feels in control, and she’s super proud of her body,” a source close to the singer told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Mariah is eating really clean,” our source went on to say. “She’s stopped snacking on junk food and sugary treats. She’s eating a lot of organic veggies meat and fish, and has cut back on processed foods and carbs.” We certainly hope that this new healthy lifestyle means we’ll be seeing a lot more of Ms. M on stage! She killed this performance!