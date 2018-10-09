Mariah Carey Slays The Stage In Skintight Hot Pink Dress At The AMAs

Skintight and sexy! Mariah rocked the hottest color of the moment at the AMAs — see her gorgeous on-stage look below.

Mariah Carey is back! She performed her brand new single “With You” and completely slayed. She showed off her recent 40 pound weight loss in a skinny mermaid tail gown. It was a bright magenta with black “tiger stripes” on each hip. The dress was so tight it looked like she couldn’t move, but she didn’t need to! She was surrounded by shirtless male dancers, in a blossoming flower. She looked absolutely amazing! See more best dressed stars at the AMAs in the gallery attached above.

The dress was extremely low cut, and featured a sheer panel in the front, providing some modesty for her cleavage. She was dripping in diamonds — bracelets, earrings and a necklace. She long blonde hair was super full, in gorgeous waves. Her makeup was glam and gorgeous — her cheekbones were defined and she rocked a smokey eye. Her lips were neutral — her entire look was gorgeous!

ET reported that Mariah got gastric sleeve surgery in November of 2017. Since then, she has been staying slim and healthy by eating salmon, chicken broth, and indulging in an occasional glass of wine. “She is very confident about her appearance now,” a source told ET. “The change to her diet was an adjustment at first for her, but she’s doing really well keeping up with it. She’s in a very good place with her health and her life.” She looked amazing on stage in hot pink! We love you, Mariah!