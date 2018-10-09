Lana Del Rey Threatens To Fight Azealia Banks After They Feud Over Kanye West: ‘U Know The Addy’

Lana Del Rey is ready to throw punches, and Azealia Banks is now saying Lana’s ‘getting sued’! Azealia called out Lana as ‘the typical White woman using a weakened target,’ AKA Kanye West, and the two have been in an explosive Twitter fight since.

Lana Del Rey, 33, subtweeted Azealia Banks, 27, “I won’t not f*** you the f*** up. Period.” Fans lost it over the double negative. And that’s not all the “Lust For Life” singer had to say, in reply to Azealia’s original callout on Sept. 30. “Banks. u coulda been the greatest female rapper alive but u blew it,” Lana also tweeted on Oct. 9. “Dont take it out on the only person who had ur back.” But in a tweet directly aimed at Azealia’s handle, Lana wrote, “u know the addy. Pull up anytime. Say it to my face. But if I were you- I wouldn’t.” And the “212” singer has already replied! Azealia wrote that Lana’s “getting sued,” and also tweeted, “Should I be extra white woman and sue Lana for threatening me?” Azealia may be serious, as she later tweeted, “Where’s the pull up tweet? I’m talking to my lawyer.” The source of the fight is none other than Kanye West, 41. Let’s unpack this.

Lana blasted Kanye after he posted a now-deleted Instagram picture in his MAGA hat along with a call to “abolish the 13th amendment” on Sept. 30. He later corrected that statement, saying America needs to “amend,” not abolish, the constitutional law that prohibits slavery. But Lana jumped in the comments section of the original photo and tore away. “[Donald] Trump becoming our president was a loss for our country but your support of him is a loss for the culture,” the singer’s comment began. Throughout her lengthy message, she also attacked Ye for relating to Trump’s “delusions of grandeur” and “extreme issues with narcissism,” and telling the rapper he needs an “intervention” if he thinks it’s “alright to support someone who believes it’s OK to grab a woman by the p*ssy.” Lana’s comment fired up Azealia just as much, but for another reason.

“Wow okay Lana, this would be cute if you were consistent with your outrage and refused to collab with A$AP Rocky who has physically assaulted women too,” Banks tweeted on Sept. 30, reposting Lana’s Instagram comment. A$AP Rocky evaded the charges of two alleged slapping incidents from 2013 and 2014, but the second case was dropped, TMZ reported. Azealia continued to write, “To me, this just looks like the typical White woman taking using a weakened target to ‘pretend’ to be an ally.”

Azealia continued her rant in a long thread of tweets, in which she also warned Lana to not use Kanye for her “own vapid attempts to seem politically aware.” And it was the Azealia who invited Lana to beef! “You would never in your white mind try to battle ME on my ideas,” Azealia tweeted. Well, Lana proved that false!

Azealia has now added Lana to her social media black list of celebrities, which even includes SpaceX CEO Elon Musk! “Staying at Elon musks house has been like a real life episode of ‘Get Out,'” she posted to her Instagram Story on Aug. 12, after showing up to collaborate with Grimes, who was reportedly seeing Elon at the time.