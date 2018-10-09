Kylie Jenner Shockingly Reveals She Wants 7 Kids & Explains How She Came Up With The Name Stormi

Hopefully Travis Scott is up for a big family, as GF Kylie Jenner has revealed she wants a total of seven kids. She also spilled details on how she same up with her daughter’s name Stormi.

Whoa! Kylie Jenner is planning to have a REALLY big family. In an Oct. 9 YouTube tutorial alongside makeup artist James Charles, the cosmetics mogul revealed that eight-month-old daughter Stormi Webster is going to have a bunch of future siblings. “I do want to have more but when is the question,” Ky revealed about having children and that she wants to give Stormi “sisters only. I want like seven girls and then maybe I’ll consider a boy.” Hopefully baby daddy Travis Scott, 26, is down for a testosterone-free household.

Ky also dished on how Travis is fibbing when he says he came up with Stormi’s name. “Travis thinks that he thought of Stormi, but it was me. I remember the whole thing but he swears he made her name up. I was just looking on Nature Names, like weather and Earth inspired. Storm was on there and I kind of wanted an ‘i e’ like me. So then it was Stormie with an ‘i e’ and I bought custom things for her that said her name, I bought blocks with the name,” Kylie explained.

“I didn’t fully choose her name. I wanted a week with me and her to see if I wanted to change it cause I had one other name in mind. Stormie always felt like her name when she was in the womb. So then when they called me from the birth certificate office and I was finalizing the name they were like ‘How do you want to spell it?'” and Kylie spelled out the name and left off the ‘e’ at the end. “They were like ‘are you sure’ and I was like ‘yeah, just an i.’ Literally right then and there I changed it. I hung up the phone and I was like ‘damn I guess that’s her name.'” Ky revealed that she called Travis to break the news, but he was okay with the new spelling.

As for motherhood, “I really feel like this is always what I was meant to do. I used to have dreams even at a young age of having kids. Like actual dreams. It was a part of my life I was craving. I don’t feel like a different person, I just look at life a little differently.” Kylie added that Stormi is “changing every day. She’s really becoming this little person. She reminds me a lot of (older sister) Kendall in her personality.” Aww, it’s so sweet how much Kylie loves being a mom.