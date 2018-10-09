Kim Kardashian’s Shocking Reaction To Taylor Swift Breaking Her Political Silence: She’s ‘Impressed’

Kim Kardashian’s heart just warmed up a little towards enemy Taylor Swift. She’s incredibly impressed that the singer is finally revealing her political leanings in an effort to get people to the polls.

Taylor Swift has always remained apolitical when it comes to her voting views. She’s an artist that appeals to both red and blue state fans so she’s never wanted to risk alienating any of her fan base…until now. Tay, 28, came out proudly in favor of Democratic U.S. Congressional candidates in her adopted home state of Tennessee and enemy Kim Kardashian, 37, is proud of the singer using her influence in such a way. “Kim is impressed with Taylor’s thoughtful words about the upcoming midterm elections,” a source close to Kim tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Kim feels surprised that she actually agrees with most of the issues Taylor addresses in her social media post,” our insider continues. In a lengthy Instagram post on Oct. 7, Taylor came out swinging against Tennessee’s Republican U.S. Senate candidate Marsha Blackburn, writing that she would only vote for a candidate who believed in “dignity for ALL Americans, no matter their skin color, gender or who they love.”

“Kim’s only criticism is that Taylor took too long to speak out about her political views. Ultimately, Kim is proud that Taylor is finally using her voice to make what Kim feels is a positive change in the world,” our source adds. Taylor began her IG post by writing, “In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now.”

“I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country. I believe in the fight for LGBTQ rights, and that any form of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender is WRONG. I believe that the systemic racism we still see in this country towards people of color is terrifying, sickening and prevalent,” she continued.

“Running for Senate in the state of Tennessee is a woman named Marsha Blackburn. As much as I have in the past and would like to continue voting for women in office, I cannot support Marsha Blackburn. Her voting record in Congress appalls and terrifies me. She voted against equal pay for women. She voted against the Reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, which attempts to protect women from domestic violence, stalking, and date rape. She believes businesses have a right to refuse service to gay couples. She also believes they should not have the right to marry,” Taylor continued, adding that “These are not MY Tennessee values.” The superstar said that she’d be casting her votes for two Democrats, Phil Bredesen for Senate and Jim Cooper for the House of Representatives. Even if that made President Donald Trump like Taylor her “about 25 percent less.”