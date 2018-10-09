Khloe Kardashian & Tristan ‘Not In The Best Place’ As NBA Season Begins: She’s ‘Struggling To Trust HIm’

All is… not well. Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson are reportedly ‘struggling,’ as Koko decides to stay in LA & Tristan returns to Cleveland for NBA season.

Love and basketball? Looks like Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson aren’t feeling the love these days as the NBA season begins. Khloe is “still very much insecure” when she’s away from Tristan, and is “struggling with trusting him to be on his own around other women when she isn’t there,” a source told E! News in a new report. “In addition to her own insecurities about Tristan’s infidelity, Khloe is continuing to struggle with her family’s thoughts of Tristan as most of them haven’t forgiven him for cheating, even though they are trying to support Khloe’s decision to be with him,” they continued. “Everyone in the family ultimately wants what’s best for True, but they’re wary that Tristan will cheat again, and they hate seeing how this is effecting Khloe.”

Recall, Khloe and her daughter True were suppose to return to Cleveland, Ohio with Tristan this month as he prepares to return to the basketball court, but last minute, she cancelled the move to stay in LA with her family. “She doesn’t feel comfortable to leave her home and family in L.A. and head back to her life in Cleveland right now. She isn’t ready to go,” a second insider told the outlet. Before she made the decision to stay with her family, HollywoodLife.com reported EXCLUSIVELY that Khloe was having second thoughts because of the ongoing trust issues. “Sometimes she does feel broken after what Tristan put her through and yet, he still makes mistakes that don’t always feel good for Khloe. Being in a relationship with an NBA’er takes work, and Khloe is doing her best,” the source told us. “Nothing is easy, and she is scared of the unknown. Moving back to Cleveland for the NBA season, while Tristan goes back on the road, is full of unknowns, and it makes Khloe’s heart fearful, so, she really doesn’t know what to do.”

Just a few days ago, Khloe seemed to share on IG a pep talk to herself, writing, “All of that, and you’re still standing. I am proud of you! You’re doing a great job! Keep going.” Love that positive self-talk. Well, it seems like Koko’s decision has been made to stay in Calabasas, but only time will tell if these two can make it work long distance. HollywoodLife reached out to representatives for this story.