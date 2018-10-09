Kelsea Ballerini Dazzles In Yellow & Black Plunging Mini Dress At AMAs — See Pic

We may hate love songs, but we do not hate this looks! Kelsea Ballerini looks fierce on the American Music Awards red carpet and it may be one of our faves yet!

Kelsea Ballerini‘s look is nothing short of legendary! The “I Hate Love Songs” singer looked super hot in a mini dress that featured black sequins, yellow fabric and a black and white zebra sash at the AMAs. Plus, it was super deep cut, making it one of Kelsea’s sexiest looks to date! The country songstress also wore her hair in a short bob, different from her typically long, blonde locks. Kelsea wasn’t the only leading lady in sparkles tonight. Taylor Swift was absolutely shining in her silver sequins, too!

Kelsea gave us a little tease of her AMAs look on her Instagram earlier in the day. And, by “tease,” we mean a picture of her fresh-faced in a robe with a delicious burger in front of her. That sounds like a perfect pre-award show snack! The singer is due to present this evening at the AMAs with The Chainsmokers. The cross-genre trio just released their highly-anticipated song “This Feeling.” Fans have been hoping for a collab between Kelsea and The Chainsmokers since the EDM duo reached out to Kelsea via Twitter in 2016, saying they wanted to “hang” with her. “It’s like you’re READING MY MIND. I’m in,” Kelsea replied. And the rest was history!” If you just pick one great artist, you don’t need to test anyone else,” The Chainsmokers said of putting Kelsea on their song, while chatting on the AMAs carpet.

The singer seems that she has been enjoying her time in LA, as she waited to attend tonight’s AMAs! She went to Dancing With The Stars to watch her friend Bobby Bones perform on the show with his professional partner Sharna Burgess, and the snaps from the show were something else. “YES I WAS SOBBING LIKE A PROUD SISTER,” she wrote on Twitter after his performance. So cute!