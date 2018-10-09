Kate Middleton Shows Off Tiny Waist After Three Kids Re-Wearing Dress From 2017

Lovely in lavender! The Duchess just recycled from her amazing wardrobe yet again, rocking a dress she first wore in 2017. See pics below!

Kate Middleton, 36, showed off her post-baby body on October 9, as she attended the Global Ministerial Mental Health Summit at County Hall in London with her husband Prince William. She looked lovely in a lavender dress by Emilia Wickstead that she has worn previously and it still fits her perfectly. She wore nude suede heels and carried an off-white purse — a crocodile bag called the Mayfair from Aspinal of London. She looked radiant, showing off her newly lightened hair — get her look with tips from an expert colorist right here.

Kate waved to the crowd, and showed off her fab figure. You’d never know she has three kids! Kate first wore this purple dress at an appearance with Prince William at the Maritime Museum in Hamburg, Germany on July 21, 2017 (below, right). In 2017, she paired the look with a red clutch and very similar nude suede shoes. In a funny twist, Prince William wore the exact same outfit too — a dark, fitted suit with a maroon tie! They’ve obviously been coordinating on their wardrobes!

Kate gave birth to baby Louis in April, and took six months off for her maternity leave. She returned to public engagements on October 2, when she visited the Sayers Croft Forest School in London. She wore a casual outfit for the occasion — a green sweater and jacket, brown pants, and knee-high boots she has had for years. Whether Kate is wearing boots or a ball gown, she always looks flawless! See more occasions where she has re-worn some of her favorite outfits in the gallery attached above.