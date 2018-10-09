Kanye West Heading To The White House To Meet With Trump — But Is Colin Kaepernick Going?

Yeezy is in the house…the White House, that is. Kanye West will meet Donald Trump in Washington, but after saying he wanted to set up a meeting between the prez and Colin Kaepernick, will the ex-NFL star join Ye?

After Kim Kardashian, 37, got a one-on-one with President Donald Trump, 72, this seemed all but inevitable: Kanye West, 41, will have lunch with Trump and his son-in-law/aide Jared Kushner, 37, on Oct. 11, according to NBC News. The trip will discuss topics including “manufacturing resurgence in America, prison reform, how to prevent gang violence, and what can be done to reduce violence in Chicago,” White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement. One person who was absent from that meeting was Colin Kaepernick, 30, which is odd considering what Ye said during his Oct. 1 appearance on TMZ Live.

“I’ve been calling Colin this morning, reaching him, so we can bring Colin to the White House, so that we can remove that ‘sons of b*tches’ statement, and be on the same page,” Kanye said, referring to the comments that Trump said during a September 2017 political rally for failed Alabama republican senator Luther Strange. “Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, ‘Get that son of a bitch off the field right now. Out! He’s fired. He’s fired!’” Trump said, per The Guardian. Donald’s comments sparked widespread protest across the league, as many NFL players took a knee or stood with linked-arms in defiance of the president.

In the wacky world of Kanye West, it’s possible that this preliminary meeting with Trump and Kushner could lead to a follow-up face-to-face between Donald and Colin. However, what are the odds that Colin – who pretty much ended his NFL career by protesting the killing of black people/people of color – would accept an invitation from Ye and Trump? Donald continued to bash the NFL over the anthem, tweeting on July 20, 2018, that “The NFL National Anthem Debate is alive and well again – can’t believe it! Isn’t it in contract that players must stand at attention, hand on heart? The $40,000,000 Commissioner must now make a stand. First time kneeling, out for game. Second time kneeling, out for season/no pay!”

Though, at this point, it’s a toss-up between who Colin doesn’t want to be seen with: Trump of Kanye. Ye’s been on a #MAGA tear, famously going on pro-Trump rant at the end of his Sept. 29 appearance on Saturday Night Live. He also tweeted that he wanted to “abolish” the 13th Amendment (later clarifying that he meant “amend”) and ate a plate of bugs on Oct. 2 in celebration of his father, Ray West, beat prostate cancer (“No more fear.”) That last part isn’t particularly political. It’s just odd. It’ll be interesting to see what Donald, Ye and Jared eat during lunch, if they’ll mow down some grasshoppers in order to conquer their own “fears.”