Jinger Vuolo’s Daughter, 2 Mos., Is All Smiles In 1st Pic Since Cultural Appropriation Accusations

There she is! Jinger isn’t letting mom shaming stop her from sharing sweet shots of little Felicity — phew! But is she still being bashed?

And just like that, Jinger Duggar, 24, is back! The new mom was off of Instagram for a week after posting photos of her two-month-old daughter Felicity in a maroon headwrap and getting slammed for cultural appropriation. But while the Counting On star hasn’t responded to the criticism, Jinger did post an adorable picture of her little one on Oct. 8 that makes it clear they’re still smiling through the mom shaming. “Ah! So smiley,” she captioned the shot, which featured her daughter grinning in a floral onesie and yellow headband.

As innocent as it looks, Jinger and her husband Jeremy Vuolo, 31, have been criticized for sweet pictures like this in the past — but fans took it easy on them this time! Well, for the most part. While one hater couldn’t help but note that Lissy’s nose was yellow and another asked if something was wrong with the little girl’s ears to keep them covered so often, most fans just gushed over how adorable the two-month-old is. Just look at that sweet smile and those little fingers!

The negative comments were pretty tame, considering the things the couple has been bashed for in the past. From putting Felicity’s hands in gloves to giving her a nickname, the new parents haven’t been able to catch a break.

Felicity is clearly a happy baby, but it’s still hard to tell whether she’s going to take after her mom or her dad more. So far, Counting On fans seem to agree that her smiley nose is all Jinger’s, while others still see Jeremy in there somewhere. What do you think?

Only time will tell, but whatever the case, she’s a beauty. It looks like Jinger and Jeremy are really enjoying these early moments with their baby girl, and it’s nice to see they’re not letting social media get them down!