Jessie James Decker Flaunts Cleavage In Sexy Cutout Jumpsuit At AMAs

Check out this hot mama! Just six months after giving birth to her third child, Jessie James Decker hit up the American Music Awards and looked like absolute perfection!

Jessie James Decker is getting the 2018 AMAs off to a stylish start! As one of this year’s red carpet host, Jessie was one of the first to walk the red carpet at the buzzed-about awards show, and she certainly did not disappoint. The mom of three showed off her post baby bod in a black jumpsuit, which hugged her figure perfectly. The ensemble featured a diagonal cutout down the middle, allowing Jessie to put some cleavage on display. She completed the look with her hair in waves and pulled back into a tight ponytail. Can you believe she just gave birth to her third baby SIX months ago!? She’s seriously looking better than ever!

It’s been quite a busy few weeks for Jessie, as she just released her first ever book, Just Jessie, and has been all over the country promoting it. Plus, she recently revealed that she’s been working on new music and has a tour in the works. All that on TOP of three kids — how does she do it?! Luckily, she has a very supportive husband in Eric Decker, and since he retired from football this year, he’s been able to take on a lot more daddy duties than ever before.

This year’s AMAs are set to be a pretty epic show, with tons of big stars expected to attend. With performances from Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B, Mariah Carey, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes and MANY more, it’s going to be a star-studded and jam-packed night!

The AMAs air on ABC starting at 8:00 p.m. on Oct.9. Tracee Ellis Ross is serving as host of the show for the second year in a row.