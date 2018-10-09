Jennifer Lopez Proves She’s ‘Limitless’ With Powerful AMAs Performance Of Song From New Movie

Jennifer Lopez gave an amazing performance of ‘Limitless,’ a song from her upcoming movie ‘Second Act,’ at the 2018 AMAs on Oct. 9. And it’s one of her best ever.

Jennifer Lopez, 49, wowed the audience at the American Music Awards on Oct. 9, proving – yet again – why she’s an amazing, all-round performer. J-Lo stepped on stage at the star-studded event and sang her latest single, “Limitless,” from her upcoming film, Second Act, which co-stars This Is Us hunk, Milo Ventimiglia. The powerful ballad was written by Aussie songwriter and singer Sia and it was as emotional as you would expect it to be, given who penned it. Standing on a platform, in a sparkly suit she belted the tune out, which included powerful lyrics like, “I am a woman who roars. Nobody opened my doors.” The performance also included a killer dance routine, because it’s J-Lo – of course!

It’s yet another impressive awards show appearance from the mom-of-two who is on top of her game at the moment. In August Jenny from the block picked up the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards and treated the crowd to a jaw-dropping, headline-making performance, which included multiple costume changes and a string of her biggest hits. “Waiting For Tonight,” “Get On The Floor,” ‘Love Don’t Cost A Thing” and, of course, “Jenny From The Block.”

She also delivered an unforgettable speech, thanking everyone from her boo, Alex Rodriguez, 43, to her 10-year-old twins Maximilian and Emme. “Music, acting, performing, this career has always been kind of an obsession for me. When people have said, you know ‘You’re doing too much. You can only do one thing.’ I always had it in my mind, I was always a person who was like, ‘Why not? Why not?’” she said, before admitting that before she had her kids she was “obsessed” with work.

Jennifer’s latest performance comes on the heels of the final show of her Las Vegas residency on Sept. 29. We can’t wait to see how she tops that, and her AMAs appearance.