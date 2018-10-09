Are Rivals Jennifer Lopez & Mariah Carey Heading For A Showdown At The AMAs? The Truth

Jennifer Lopez and Mariah Carey are both set to perform at the 2018 American Music Awards on Oct. 9 and many are wondering if they will confront each other over their alleged longstanding feud.

Jennifer Lopez, 49, and Mariah Carey, 48, have been rumored to have a longstanding feud for years now and since they’re both set to perform at the highly anticipated 2018 American Music Awards on Oct. 9, there is a real possibility for a run-in. Will the run-in lead to a dramatic showdown à la Cardi B and Nicki Minaj? Well, most likely not. “Don’t expect any kind of Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, type run-in from Jennifer and Mariah, because they are both way too classy for that,” a music insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Jennifer actually has no issue with Mariah, it’s always been the other way round, but that’s all down to Tommy Mottola, Mariah’s ex, he’s the engineer of their supposed feud. Tommy pitted Jennifer against Mariah when she was a new signing to Sony records, basically because he and Mariah were not on good terms, at all, following their divorce, and he used J-Lo as a way to stick it to Mariah. It’s basically grown from there and became a ‘thing’ in the media, but in reality, it’s really not.”

Despite the lack of a thing, rumors first started to swirl way back in the early 2000s when Mariah said she didn’t know Jennifer in an interview. Jennifer’s denied any feud in the past and jokingly called Mariah “forgetful” but it still doesn’t take away from the fact that all eyes will be on them at the AMAs this year. With the amount of security, however, the red carpet and ceremony will most likely be carefully put together and avoid anything bad from happening. “It’s likely the AMAs will engineer it so there’s no potential embarrassing run-ins between the two publicly, like on the red carpet, but if they do cross paths they’ll be civil, and there certainly won’t be any kind of cat fight, or b**chiness going on,” the insider continued.

Cat fight or not, we’ll definitely still be keeping an eye out for these two ladies. In addition to the possible interaction, Jennifer and Mariah will surely turn heads with amazing performances during the ceremony. As two of the top female singers in the industry, they never fail to put on a show!