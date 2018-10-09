Jennifer Lopez Rocks Sexy Pink Dress With Side Cut-Outs At AMAs

Jennifer Lopez heated up the red carpet at the 2018 AMAs in LA, October 9! She looked stunning in a bright pink halter gown with a thigh high slit and sexy side cut-outs! See her full look here!

Jennifer Lopez, 49, set the red carpet on fire at the 2018 American Music Awards on October 9, in LA! She stunned in an electric pink silk chiffon halter gown from Georges Chakra’s Fall/Winter 2018 Couture Collection. The dress featured a thigh high slit, side cut-outs and black velvet detailing around the waist and back. — See her full look below!

Ahead of the AMAs, we spoke with Jeff Lee — the Chief Operating Officer at Alex Rodriguez Corporation, aka, A-Rod’s right hand man. Not only does he help handle the business side of the former Yankee’s empire, but, he does the same with JLo concerning her investments. But, he wears many hats, one of which includes their workout partner during their travels. And, we revealed some secrets as to how JLo and A-Rod stay fit and maintain those red carpet bodies!

Jennifer Lopez arrives at the 2018 American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California on Tuesday, October 9, 2018.

“They’re both extremely fit people and very healthy people. They eat clean, they don’t drink, party or smoke. She doesn’t drink at all,” Lee explained. “I work out with both of them and I feel that Alex and I have an extremely good rhythm, but I always feel intimated when she’s working out because she’s probably the one person I can’t keep up with. Jennifer gets her game face on! It’s intimating how hard she works out.”

Lee also added that JLo’s abs aren’t just made in the gym. “Jennifer is someone who works out not only on stage, but she’s working out before and after,” Lee revealed. “She’s made her body, not just her voice, but in her own sense, a very fine-tune instrument. And, that’s something Alex has done throughout his entire career. So, you kind of take your cues from them, and it’s been the perfect job to be with two people who are so fitness and wellness oriented.”