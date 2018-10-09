Jennifer Lopez’s Sexy Silver Outfit Steals The Show During ‘Limitless’ Performance At AMAs

TBH, we don’t know what we love about J Lo. more — her singing, or her style! She stunned in more ways than one when she took the American Music Awards stage. Take a look!

Movies and melodies united at the American Music Awards stage tonight when Jennifer Lopez, 49, performed a song from her upcoming movie Second Act — but as much as she wowed us with her performance, we couldn’t help but be distracted by her outfit. And can you blame us? Jennifer looked amazing, and if she doesn’t share a copy of her birth certificate soon, we simply won’t believe that she’s almost fifty. The mother of two wore a silver jumpsuit that perfectly matched her mic and heels. She commanded the stage, her long waves loose around her face.

Vanessa Hudgens, her co-star who announced her performance, was right. Jennifer is a “goddess!” And as if she wasn’t fashionable enough onstage, J. Lo was just as flawless when she arrived on the AMAs red carpet. She took our breath away when she showed up in a plunging pink number with a sky high slit and sexy side cutouts. Although traffic made her late, Jennifer was well worth the wait. Between her smoky eye, her halter neck and her endless legs, we didn’t know where to look! But we shouldn’t have been surprised by either one of her stunning looks tonight.

She did just celebrate the end of her last Las Vegas residency show in a skintight sequined jumpsuit, after all! The mother of two is always styling, no matter where she goes.

Jennifer even blows our mind when she hits the gym — which she does a lot. But how else would she look this amazing at her age? But considering she keeps her body so on point, it really doesn’t seem fair that she looks this good AND has amazing pipes to boot.

But it is what it is. It’s Jennifer’s world and we’re all living it! So if anyone forgot what a queen she was, we’re glad the stunner reminded us of just that with her perfect performance tonight.