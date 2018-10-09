‘ANTM’ Contestant Jael Strauss, 34, Diagnosed With Stage 4 Breast Cancer: ‘I Don’t Want To Die’

This is heartbreaking. Former ‘America’s Next Top Model’ contestant Jael Strauss announced her stage 4 breast cancer on Oct. 4. Find out how long doctors expect Jael to live, and learn how you can help, here.

Known for her spirited attitude and spunk, former America’s Next Top Model star Jael Strauss, 34, is now fighting stage 4 breast cancer. The cycle 8 contestant’s GoFundMe page, which is currently accepting donations and was created by friends, specified that she’s been diagnosed with “Stage IV Rapidly Progressive Metastatic Inflammatory Breast Cancer.” Jael shared the painful news to her Facebook followers on Oct. 4. “I was gonna write some long thing but some of you guys deserve to know, on October 2nd I was diagnosed with stage IV breast cancer. It has aggressively spread throughout my body and is incurable,” Jael’s message read. “With treatment it may prolong my life longer than the ‘few months’ doctors said I could make it. I don’t want to die.”

“I need another one of those miracles that I got back in 2013,” Jael’s message continued. The model marks 2013 as the year she became sober, news of which she shared in an Instagram post that celebrated her five-year sobriety on Aug. 16. The ANTM finalist’s GoFundMe page reported that Jael has begun chemo, followed by a touching tribute commending her generosity. “She has offered everything she has to people in need; no matter what their situation, she is always ready to help with an empathetic heart and nonjudgmental spirit,” part of the GoFundMe story reads. “She has created ‘gofundmes’ for literally dozens of her friends, and it is now time for us to pay her back.”

Jael’s first battle with her body was an addiction to methamphetamine, which led to an intervention on Dr. Phil in 2012. “Recovery is possible for everyone no matter how far gone you think you are, We are never too broken to be put back together,” Jael wrote in her August Instgram post, showing before and after pictures. “Service work feels better than the greatest high, Sobriety makes you weirder not normal.😊”

As of Oct. 9, Jael's GoFundMe page has reached $7,485 of its $15,000 goal.