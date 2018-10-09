Could Ivanka Trump Replace Nikki Haley As UN Ambassador? Twitter Freaks Out Over Possibility

Should we get ready for Ambassador Ivanka Trump? Rumor has it that the first daughter is being considered to replace Nikki Haley, and Twitter’s not feeling it. Is this even a possibility, though?

Nikki Haley, 46, ended her meeting with Donald Trump and the press pool after announcing her resignation by praising first daughter Ivanka Trump, and some are reading a double meaning into that choice. Calling Ivanka a “great friend,” the newly resigned UN Ambassador to the United States praised her and husband Jared Kuchner for doing great work “behind the scenes” at the White House. Last year, rumors circulated that Ivanka, the president’s senior advisor, would replace Haley as UN ambassador if Haley were to become secretary of state. Ivanka’s name is being circulated again as a potential replacement, though the White House is not naming any successor for “two to three weeks.”

Haley will leave the White House at the end of 2018, and Trump said that he has “many people” vying for her vacated role. “It’s a great position,” Trump said, as he praised Haley for making the position “more glamorous” and “more important.” While naming Ivanka seems like a very Trump-like move, there could be a roadblock in place. Naming an Ambassador Trump would conflict with anti-nepotism laws. Though Ivanka and Jared do work at the White House, it’s in an unofficial capacity, which skirts nepotism. There’s nothing that will stop the Trumps from trying despite this, of course.

Twitter isn’t happy with this possibility. “He’s going to make Ivanka UN Ambassador. Then he’ll run her as VP in 2020. Then she’ll be president, life will finally catch up to House of Cards, and then we can cancel Netflix. What I’m saying is, in the long run, Nikki Haley quitting could save us 8 bucks a month,” comedian Michael Ian Black tweeted. He has a point. “Ivanka for UN Ambassador, because Jared is busy not bringing peace to the Middle East, Don Jr. is busy printing out incriminating emails and then shredding them, and Eric accidentally locked himself inside the refrigerator again,” @itsJeffTiedrich tweeted.

According to @Trumpsalert, @IvankaTrump started following a lot of Defense Department accounts yesterday pic.twitter.com/J3ZtngjloG — Dave Brown (@dave_brown24) October 9, 2018

“okay so here me out, trump fires sessions who is replaced by lindsey graham who is replaced by nikki haley who is replaced by ivanka who is replaced by tiffany who is drinking a bottle water that is replaced by kanye,” tweeted @ManInTheHoody. Unless she gets indicted first. “Don’t forget @IvankaTrump has done business in Russia for years, is friends with the Russian musician who set up the Trump Tower meeting, helped run the Trump Foundation, helped run the Trump businesses, helped run the campaign and “works” in the WH.”, says Scott Dworkin.

For what it’s worth, “Ivanka Trump laughed when she was told of the speculation,” says CNN White House reporter Jim Acosta. We’ll just have to see if she’s still laughing in “two to three weeks.” However, the @Trumpsalert Twitter account pointed out that Ivanka followed a number of Defense Department-related accounts on October 8, the day before Haley resigned. Get ready, people.