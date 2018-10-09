Heidi Klum Narrowly Avoids Wardrobe Malfunction In Sheer Dress At AMAs

See Heidi Klum’s show-stopping, sexy black dress at the 2018 AMAs and more best dressed stars at the show by clicking here!

Heidi Klum is aging backwards! The 45-year-old model, designer and AGT judge looked amazing at the 2018 AMAs, wearing a sheer black dress on the red carpet. It had fringe and crochet detailing, and featured a plunging neckline. The dress was cut very close to her assets, but everything stayed in place! It was perfectly placed! She’s a master at pushing the boundaries of fashion! See more of the best dressed stars at the American Music Awards in the gallery attached above.

Hairstylist Danilo styled her hair slick, pulled back away from her face. He used the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer. Makeup artist Linda Hay did her gorgeous makeup using Charlotte Tilbury products. She gave her a Cleopatra-inspired cat eye — a dramatic look! This whole head-to-toe outfit reminds us of Halloween — it’s one of Heidi’s favorite holidays, so she seems to be getting in the mood for her famous party she has in NYC every year! Each time, her costume is more and more outrageous and impressive — we can’t wait to see what she wears in 2018!

Heidi is presenting at the show, and wrote on Instagram on Oct. 8, “Excited to be a part of such a big night in music! I’m presenting the “Tour of the Year” award at the @amas tomorrow night at 8/7c on ABC! Who do you think will win?!” It’s between Beyonce, Jay Z, Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran, U2 and Taylor Swift! A very tough category!