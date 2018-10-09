Halsey & Khalid Rock Out In Your Living Room With Catchy AMAs Performance

That was amazing. Halsey was joined by Khalid at the 2018 AMAs for a fun performance of their hit, ‘Eastside,’ one that saw them basically perform in Benny Blanco’s basement apartment!

Halsey, 24, wasn’t up for an American Music Award during the 2018 edition of the long-running awards show, but she might have won the night, thanks to her performance of the song, “Eastside.” With “New Artist Of The Year” nominee, Khalid, 20, and producer Benny Blanco, 30, Halsey hit the stage of LA’s Microsoft Theater and leave fans wanting more. The trio wowed everyone in attendance during the Oct. 9 event, wowing them with the catchy track (that reached the No. 28 spot on the Billboard Hot 100.)

The performance was practically a shot-by-shot recreation of the song’s recording, as the stage was turned into a basement apartment. As Khalid and Halsey traded off vocals, Benny was busy with Pro-Tools, monitoring the recording’s progress. Ultimately, Khalid and Halsey brought the house down, and rushed towards the stage. They cranked the energy and gpt everyone on their feet. So cool! The best part of it all was G-Eazy, 29, who cheered on Halsey during the whole song!

Speaking of which, Benny Blanco (aka Benjamin Joseph Levin) is an award-winning producer and songwriter that happens to be behind some of the biggest songs over the last decade. Justin Bieber’s “Love Yourself,” Ed Sheeran’s “Castle On The Hill,” Katy Perry’s “Teenage Dream,” Maroon 5’s “Moves Like Jagger,” and Rihanna’s “Diamonds” are just some of the tracks Benny’s penned. This is the first song he’s released under his own name, and it’s a track that resonated with Halsey.

“ ‘Eastside’ [is] so sweet and nostalgic and pure and honest and one of the things that Benny said to me during the process was ‘Hey, it’s really cool that you make concept albums and I love seeing you play a character, … but I think it would be really cool if this was just about Ashley. Like if this wasn’t just a thing about Halsey and a character … you’re pretty cool how you are. Maybe you don’t need all of that this time.’” Halsey said when speaking with Ryan Seacrest during a July episode of his radio show. “[‘Eastside’] is really personal … I think that’s what makes this song feel really special … It felt really [organic].”

Last year, Halsey blasted the AMAs over its largely male nominee pool, saying the awards show had “missed [an] opportunity” to celebrate the many amazing women in music today. “Really honored to have received an @AMAs nomination but really disappointed to hear near exclusively male names… such a missed opportunity,” she tweeted. “So many incredible female artists have released this year. hoping the coming award shows give them the credit that is due to them.” Sadly, only one female is nominated for Artist of The Year – Taylor Swift – though Camila Cabello, Cardi B, and Dua Lipa are up for New Artist of the Year.