Halsey Looks Like A Princess In Gorgeous Floral Gown At AMAs

Halsey wowed on the 2018 American Music Awards red carpet in a stunning purple and black hi-lo dress. She even coordinated her look with matching colorful hair! Slay, Halsey, slay!

Halsey, 24, never fails to stun on the red carpet. The singer dazzled in a purple and black floral gown at the 2018 AMAs. The strapless gown was a hi-low dress, showing off her toned legs and black heels. Her pink hair made her whole look pop. She also posed alongside boyfriend G-Eazy on the red carpet. Aren’t they just the cutest? Halsey is set to perform during the AMAs with Benny Blanco and Khalid. They’ll hit the stage to sing their hit collaboration “Eastside.”

Just a little over a week before the 2018 American Music Awards, Halsey dropped an all-new track titled “Without Me.” The tune is her first solo track since releasing her second album in 2017. “Without Me” is an amazing song, and Halsey’s vocals are out of this world amazing — as usual.

Halsey recently celebrated her 24th birthday, and her on-again, off-again boyfriend G-Eazy sent her some major love on her special day. “I love you so so so much and I always will,” he wrote on Instagram. “I myself, along with millions and millions of other people appreciate you more than you’ll ever know. You’re the brightest star in the sky. So grateful to get to travel thru life with you, so happy to call you my queen. Happy birthday baby.” He also treated her to an amazing fireworks display!