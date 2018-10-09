Halsey Shows Off Her Toned Abs In Crop Top During AMAs Performance Of ‘Eastside’

Halsey flaunted her toned physique for an amazing performance of ‘Eastside’ at the 2018 AMAs! Check out her chic outfit here!

Another moment of AMAs history just went down! Not only did Halsey bring down the house with her performance of “Eastside” with Benny Blanco and Khalid, she also looked flawless while doing so. Wearing a white crop top and jeans, Halsey kept it casual and showed off her incredible abs at the same time. Plus, she even got to wear her favorite Jordans too! Check out her stunning look below!

Recently, G-Eazy has been pulling out all the stops as Halsey’s boyfriend — from a sweet birthday message he sent her to the literal fireworks he arranged for her big day. However, some of Halsey’s friends are wary over their rekindled romance. “Halsey’s friends are definitely not as excited as she is about her getting back with G-Eazy,” a source close to Halsey told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY! “Although everybody hopes it works out for them most people are expecting it to end in tears. There was a reason they split up in the first place, and nothing has really changed in the past few weeks. So, yeah, nobody’s really thinking this is going to go the distance.”

However, despite some trepidations from her friends, Halsey is all in for their relationship. “Halsey wanted to take things slowly with G at first, before committing to getting back together again permanently, but she couldn’t help herself, and things are full on again already,” a source close to the “Bad At Love” singer told us EXCLUSIVELY. “Pretty much from the moment they split Halsey missed G like crazy, and immediately started second guessing her decision to split up. Things just feel right with him, and when they’re not together she’s left feeling kind of empty.”

We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest AMAs-related news. In the meantime, check out all of the iconic red carpet looks in our gallery above!