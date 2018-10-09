Gladys Knight Looks Like Royalty In Black Beaded Gown During Aretha Franklin Tribute At AMAs

Be still, our hearts. The legendary Gladys Knight stole the show at the 2018 AMAs in an outfit fit only for a queen. See pics of her gorgeous beaded gown!

Is there anyone like Gladys Knight? The music legend is 74 years old, and she still slays just as hard as she did in the 1970s. During the 2018 American Music Awards, she led a breathtaking tribute to the late, great Aretha Franklin, and managed to look like a million bucks while doing so. Dressed in black, Gladys was pure royalty in her flowing gown that draped like a cape over her shoulders. The dress featured intricate, black beading on the shoulders and chest that caught the light as she belted out “Amazing Grace”. She accessorized with a pair of huge, beaded earrings and a swipe of ruby red lipstick So pretty! Aretha totally would have approved.

Hours before the show, Gladys tweeted in remembrance of her dearly departed friend: “It is an honor to take part in a moving tribute for the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, on the @AMAs tonight. The performance will honor her gospel roots and iconic album ‘Amazing Grace.’” So lovely! After Aretha’s performance-filled August funeral, Gladys told Us Weekly that, “The Lord tells us where we are going and tells us when we are coming. So I’m not overly upset about [Franklin’s death], and he knows how much each one of us can bear, and he calls us home with those things in mind. That’s the way I feel about it, because he loves us like that.”

She said that she misses her friend, but “didn’t want her to suffer… She just kept driving and driving, and she knew it was a disease that would take her out, and she just kept on doing what she does best. So Aretha, safe journey.” We’re sure Aretha would have loved Gladys’ AMAs tribute to her!