Farrah Abraham Slams Bristol Palin’s ‘Teen Mom OG’ Casting: She ‘Single White Femaled’ Me

Sounds like someone won’t be tuning in to ‘Teen Mom OG’ this season! Farrah is NOT happy with her replacement. See what the former reality star had to say!

Farrah Abraham, 27, laid it all out there on SiriusXM’s The Jenny McCarthy Show on Oct. 8. She’s upset that Bristol Palin, 27, stepped in as her replacement on Teen Mom OG — and she isn’t afraid to say so! Farrah referred to the switch as a “single white female” situation, which is when a person is imitated to the point of being stalked. “She like moves to the same city as me, does the same things as me and I don’t know what that is, but it’s a little scary,” she said. “I don’t want any crazy stuff or people copying or following me or living where I live.”

But Bristol isn’t the only new addition to the MTV cast that the mother of one has a problem with. Farrah’s also not a fan of Cheyenne Floyd, 25, who previously appeared on The Challenge: Rivals III. She accused her — and Bristol — of being fans of the show using it for fame, and even went as far as to say that Cheyenne purposefully got pregnant in order to join. “I see that Cheyenne and this other person [Cory Wharton] who has been on MTV definitely collaborated and had a child and knew that there had been a space opening to be on Teen Mom,” she said. “Bristol, she’s been around. She’s been to public speaking engagements with Maci [Bookout]. I really feel like they’re in the same category of those women who were chosen not to be on the show because they were Teen Mom fans.”

Farrah, who was a cast member from 2009 to 2017, decided to leave in a March episode last season when executive producer Morgan J. Freeman approached her about her the way she treated crew members and continued to work in the adult entertainment field. When she said she was just being herself, he said, “Right. Difficult.” Yikes!

After their fight and her resignation, Sarah Palin‘s daughter was cast. When Farrah heard that Bristol, who became pregnant at 17 during her mom’s vice-presidential campaign, was replacing her, she simply said, “Who cares. I don’t care. There’s no replacement for me, as we all know.”

Sounds like Farrah’s still sticking to that story!