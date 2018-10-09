Evanna Lynch: It Was ‘A Great Privilege’ To Dance To ‘Harry Potter’ Theme On ‘DWTS’

Evanna Lynch gave ‘Harry Potter’ fans live by dancing to ‘Hedwig’s Theme’ during Most Memorable Night on ‘DWTS.’ She talked to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about performing to a song so near and dear to her heart.

“[It was] such a great privilege,” Evanna Lynch, 27, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY after the Oct. 8 episode of Dancing With the Stars. “I love that they let us do that. It means so much to me and so many people, and Keo [Motsepe] killed it with the choreography. So it was amazing.” They danced a stunning Viennese Waltz to “Hedwig’s Theme” by John Williams. The judges were very impressed with Keo and Evanna, giving them a 27 out of 30 score.

Evanna opened up about her most memorable year during the Oct. 8 episode and how the role of Luna Lovegood changed her life. “My most memorable year would be 2006, which is when I booked the role in Harry Potter, because I was the biggest fan,” she said. “It was just my great love at that time. So then suddenly I was in the world, living the dream.”

The character of Luna helped her “through a really difficult time,” Evanna revealed. “When I was like 11, 12, I was battling an eating disorder. Anyone who’s had an eating disorder knows it completely takes over your life. And the only thing that could take my attention apart from that was the Harry Potter series,” she said. Evanna also became pen pals with Harry Potter series author J.K. Rowling before she was cast as Luna.

The duo made it to week 4, while Val Chmerkovskiy and Nancy McKeon were sent home. Keo and Evanna will be taking on the trios dance in week 4. Evanna asked her pal, actress Scarlett Byrne, to join their trio. Dancing With the Stars season 27 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.