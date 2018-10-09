‘DWTS’: Cheryl Burke Thrilled About First Perfect Score In Seasons With Juan Pablo: ‘It’s Crazy’

It was a memorable night for Cheryl Burke and Juan Pablo Di Pace! HL spoke EXLCUSIVELY with the duo about earning the perfect score of the season and why this only pushes them to work harder!

Cheryl Burke, 34, and Juan Pablo Di Pace, 39, are at the front of the pack after their sexy samba earned 10s from all three judges on Most Memorable Night. The results stunned everyone, including Cheryl and Juan Pablo, because it’s only week 3 of Dancing With the Stars season 27. “It’s crazy! I haven’t had a perfect score since Jack Osbourne’s season [season 17],” Cheryl revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY after the Oct. 8 show. “I don’t even know what season that was, everything is a blur. But not this early but for me. It is always about choreographing and always challenging him [Juan Pablo]. I have to every week. We are never like, ‘We are fine, we are going to breeze through this…” I mean, Sabrina Bryan had a perfect score and then week 4 or 5 she was out. So you never know.”

Even though they’re at the top of the leaderboard, Juan Pablo and Cheryl aren’t going to be taking it easy. “You never rest,” Juan Pablo told HollywoodLife. “You can never rest. We will probably be up at 9 a.m. tomorrow morning or something. Its kind of like it’s one thing to do a great performance and not think about the competition. It does get in your head, the competition sometimes. Its like an Olympics sort of situation. You just have to bring it.”

Cheryl added, “You have to perform like it’s your last performance… Always. Because you never know!” Well, this dynamic duo is one step closer to the mirrorball trophy after their perfect score. Cheryl knows what it’s like to win — she won back-to-back in seasons 2 and 3! Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.