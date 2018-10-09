Dua Lipa Delivers Sexy AMAs Debut With ‘Electricity’ & ‘One Kiss’ — Watch Neon Performance

As if it isn’t exciting enough that Dua Lipa has been nominated for New Artist of the Year, she hit the AMAs stage for the first time to perform two singles. You go, girl!

Dua Lipa, 23, is doing the most! The young pop star is having a big night at the 2018 American Music Awards, and we wouldn’t have it any other way. The New Artist of the Year nominee is competing against talented artists like Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Khalid and XXXTentacion — and reminded fans of why she should win with her awards show performance. While the singer has never hit the AMAs stage before, we never would have guessed. She stunned the audience with two of her hits, “Electricity” and “One Kiss.” TBH, we didn’t know what we loved most. Her pipes or her gorgeous outfit. Dua wore baggy white pants with a neon pink crop top, plus shiny stickers all over her body. When the stage went off and the blacklight turned on, she and her backup dancers shined in their bright ‘fits. Too cool!

It’s no surprise that Dua would give such a smoldering performance, first-timer or not. Not only did she rock a gorgeous off-the-shoulder white gown on the red carpet, but when her “Electricity” music video debuted on Sept. 6, she absolutely blew fans away with her sexy dance moves. Sporting teeny red shorts and going braless under a cropped white top, Dua lit up her apartment during a New York City blackout — and brought that exact same energy to the AMAs stage! She joins a long list of talented performers from Post Malone and Ty Dolla $ign to Missy Elliott and Ciara. With her doubly awesome performance, Dua proved that she definitely deserved to be included.

But just because this exciting night is wrapping up mean Dua’s fans don’t have more to look forward to from the star. She’s got big things coming this year — starting with a highly-anticipated collab with K-Pop group BLACKPINK.

.@DUALIPA just made it rain on the #AMAs stage… THAT PERFORMANCE WAS ELECTRIC ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/0Jt7AnxyLK — American Music Awards (@AMAs) October 10, 2018

“Kiss and Make Up” will be released as part of Dua’s super deluxe album edition, which is out Oct. 19 and will feature two other new songs. This girl never stops!