Constance Wu Is Show-Stopping In Head-To-Toe Sequins At The 2018 AMAs

‘Crazy Rich Asians’ star Constance Wu knows how to clean up! See her jaw-dropping red carpet look at the 2018 AMAs.

You may know her as Rachel Chu in Crazy Rich Asians, but just call Constance Wu, 36, the red carpet queen from now on. The actress showed up to the 46th annual American Music Awards in a sequin dress, looking like the belle of the ball! In her shimmering ensemble, paired with embellished open-toed sandals, she really stole the show. Plus, she paired the look with a bold red lip, proving that she isn’t afraid to be daring with her beauty look either!

Constance, who is one of the night’s presenters, completed her look with minimalist accessories. She wore a simple pair of silver hoops in her ears, but aside from those, let her outfit do the talking. Constance may have found time to show face at the award show, but she has been one busy lady! It was just announced that she will be joining the cast of the forthcoming film Hustlers, alongside none other than Jennifer Lopez! The movie will follow a crew of savvy former strip club employees who band together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients. J. Lo is to portray the ringleader to the group.

The 2018 AMAs show is set to be one for the books. The star-studded performance lineup this year includes Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Taylor Swift and Dua Lipa, to name just a few! Plus, Gladys Knight is set to pay tribute to the late Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin. Additionally, Panic! at the Disco are gearing up for a rendition of “Bohemian Rhapsody” for a performance that will pay tribute to Queen. We’re so ready for this!

Cheers to Constance for this dazzling look! HollywoodLife will keep you posted on all of the best red carpet looks throughout the night, and the most important moments from the show.