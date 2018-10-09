Ciara Sizzles In Plunging Black Mini Dress With Zippers At AMAs — See Her Look

Ciara definitely ‘Leveled Up’ for the red carpet at the 2018 American Music Awards on October 9 in LA! The singer hit the red carpet in a plunging mini dress with a cinched waist and she’s never looked better!

Ciara, 32, is a red carpet killer if we’ve ever spotted one! She stunned on the American Music Awards red carpet at the Microsoft Theater in LA, October 9, with her son Future Zahir, 4, right by her side. C sizzled in a plunging mini dress, which feature multiple zippers throughout. The material appeared to be similar to that of a wind-breaker, but this dress was much sexier than any wind-breaker we’ve ever seen.

The singer’s ensemble featured a cinched waist, which showed off her amazing figure. The dress has hints of multiple different colors, including yellow, sparkling orange, forest green and white. She even donned sultry open-toe stilettos that tied up her leg. And, C wore he hair down with natural curls that had a ton of volume!

And, who could forget her red carpet date? — Little Future looked like a young gentleman holding his mother’s hand on there red carpet. He wore a white tee and black pants, with a statement piece — a sparkling red blazer!

Ciara arrives at the 2018 American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California on Tuesday, October 9, 2018.

The Grammy Award-winning artist will hit the stage tonight with her longtime friend, Missy Elliot for an electrifying performance of her hits “Level Up” and “Dose”. And, Ciara isn’t only gearing up to hit the stage tonight, but she’s also looking forward to the release of her seventh studio album. While the exact date has not been revealed, C is bound to drop a dope record if her smash hit “Level Up” is any indication.

The singer and model also just graced the cover of Cosmopolitan‘s November issue, where she opened up about a slew of topics including, motherhood, fitness and internet trolls. Ciara said she gained 65 pounds during her pregancy with her second child, Sienna, whom she shares with husband Russell Wilson.

As for how she dropped the weight? — “It was kind of like, wake up in the morning, breastfeed, eat a small meal, go train, come back in, breastfeed, eat another meal, go train, then come back, have another meal, and then a third training session at night,” Ciara told the mag. And, she’s never looked better! C also added that she was more motivated to lose the baby weight after her daughter, than when she gave birth to her son, Future Zahir whom she shares with rapper Future, 34.

Despite bouncing back to her pre-baby body and sizzling up the music charts, C is still subject to Internet trolls. But, she’s got the key to staying focused through the negativity. “When someone comes for you and you didn’t send for them, you keep your eye on the prize,” she said. “I know what my mission is. I know what I’m hoping for and working hard for every day. And that’s my focus. I’m not going to let people steal my joy. I move on. New day, new opportunity, new energy, let’s go.”