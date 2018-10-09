Carrie Underwood Gets Emotional During Stunning ‘Spinning Bottles’ Performance At AMAs

The 2018 American Music Awards are getting countrified thanks to Carrie Underwood! Carrie hit the stage for a stunning performance of her new song, ‘Spinning Bottles,’ and we’re totally blown away!

WOW, Carrie Underwood just snatched our wigs with her performance at the American Music Awards on Oct. 9! The country superstars hit the stage to belt out her song, “Spinning Bottles,” off her latest album Cry Pretty. Carrie hit every note to perfection, and sounded better than ever. She is currently pregnant with her second child, and there was NO hiding her baby bump during the performance. Carrie wore a red dress, and was absolutely glowing as she captivated the crowd. She kept things simple for her time onstage — just herself and the microphone, surrounded by a beautiful candlelit display.

It’s been a rough year for Carrie. At the end of 2017, she fell outside her home, leaving her with a broken wrist and 40-50 stitches in her face. While keeping a low profile following the accident, Carrie also suffered a miscarriage at the beginning of 2018, a sad story she kept secret until September. Throughout this time, she was working hard on new music, and finally released her comeback single, “Cry Pretty,” in March. She returned to the public eye at the same time, and was promoting her new music for months before the Cry Pretty album came out on Sept. 14.

In August, Carrie confirmed that she was pregnant with her and Mike Fisher’s second child. Because of the pregnancy, she had to put off touring for Cry Pretty until next spring, but after this AMAs performance, it’s clear it will be worth the wait!

Still, Carrie has not slowed down just because she’s carrying a baby. She even flew to Australia in September for press! Plus, if you thought it was impressive that she performed while pregnant at the AMAs, just wait until November — she’s hosting the CMA Awards with Brad Paisley for the 11th time!