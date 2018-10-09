Carrie Underwood Shows Off Baby Bump In Stunning Black Gown With Thigh-High Slit At AMAs

Carrie Underwood is absolutely glowing! The mom-to-be sparkled on the AMAs red carpet in a gorgeous gown, and her bump was too cute. The country queen’s latest look was a stunner!

Carrie Underwood, 35, looked so beautiful on the red carpet at the AMAs. The country singer dazzled in a plunging black and gold gown. The dress featured gorgeous gold detailing and a thigh-high slit. Her long blonde hair was slicked back, and she accessorized with pretty gold earrings.

Carrie will be performing during the show. Jennifer Lopez, Camila Cabello, Dua Lipa, Mariah Carey, and Taylor Swift will also be hitting the stage. There’s some serious girl power this year! Carrie is also up for Favorite Female Artist – Country alongside Kelsea Ballerini and Maren Morris. After the AMAs, she’ll be performing on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Carrie is one busy girl!

Carrie is currently expecting her second child with husband Mike Fisher. They have one son together, Isaiah, who was born in 2015. The country singer recently opened up about the heartbreaking personal battles she suffered before her current pregnancy. “I’d kind of planned that 2017 was, you know, going to be the year that I work on new music, and I have a baby. We got pregnant early 2017, and didn’t work out,” she told CBS News. She endured three devastating miscarriages in 2017. The Grammy winner also fell and suffered a major facial injury in Nov. 2017.

She was recently honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Her husband and son were there to support her, as well as former American Idol judge Simon Cowell. Her latest album, Cry Pretty, was released in Sept. 2018. After so much hardship, we’re so glad Carrie is happy and thriving.