Cardi B Shows Major Cleavage & Leg In Plunging, Corseted Floral Dress At AMAs

Cardi B just shut down the red carpet at the AMAs in L, October 9! The rapper stunned in a plunging, flower-patterned dress with a leg slit! She even wore a beautiful head piece to match her look!

Cardi B, 25, just won the red carpet at the 2018 American Music Awards on October 9, at the Microsoft Theater in LA! The “Ring” rapper looked radiant in a plunging floral gown, which showed off ample cleavage and her left leg through a slit.

Ahead of the the red carpet, Cardi’s very own makeup artist teased the rapper’s AMAs look. “Her outfit is very colorful, it has a lot of pinks, reds and blues,” Erika La’ Pearl, who’s been working with Cardi for three years, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Everyone’s going to be talking about it!” Cardi will also take the stage at the AMAs for what will mark her awards show performance since welcoming daughter Kulture Kiari with husband Offset, 26, in July. She will take the stage with Bad Bunny and J Balvin to perform their hit “I Like It”.

“Her performance look is going to be similar to the red carpet look, but it will be a little bit more sparkly,” Erika said. “She’s even going to rip off the dress and it’s gonna be really cute.”

Cardi B arrives at the 2018 American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California on Tuesday, October 9, 2018.

When it comes to her glam, Erika says Cardi gives her “full reign” on the looks she wants to create for the rapper. And, get this — “In fact, the past few months she actually has let me do her make up while she’s sleeping,” Erika explains. “Cardi likes for her eyes to be very dramatic and pop. When she takes photographs she really wants hereyes to stand out because she has small eyes so I like to use really bold colors.”

It’s a big night for Cardi as she and Drake, 31, are tied for most nominations with eight each. Hers include: Favorite New Artist of the Year; Favorite Collaboration (“Finesse” Bruno Mars); Favorite Female Artist Pop/Rock; Favorite Artist Rap/Hip Hop; Favorite Song Soul/R&B (“Finesse” Bruno Mars); Favorite Song Rap/Hip Hop (“Bodak Yellow); Favorite Social Artist; Favorite Music Video (“Bodak Yellow”).

Card”s AMAs appearance also came two days ahead of her 26th birthday. And, she and husband Offset, 26, celebrated a little early this year. The Migos rapper surprised her with a grey Lamborghini on October 5 in Atlanta. But, it’s the way he did it that made the surprise so epic.

Cardi took to Instagram to explain the whole thing. — Offset had one of his team members call Cardi, who was headed to LA, to tell her that she had to rush to Atlanta (where the couple has a home together) because Offset had fainted.

So, a nervous Cardi obviously rushed to her baby daddy’s side in worry. When she got to ATL there was a brand new Lambo, or as she calls it a “Lambtruck” waiting for her in the driveway, with a 100 percent healthy Offset!