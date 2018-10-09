Cardi B’s Show-Stopping AMAs Performance Revealed: Will ‘Rip Off Her Dress’ On Stage

Cardi B has a few surprise tricks up her sleeve planned for when she hits the stage to perform at the 2018 AMAs on October 9! And, only we know what she’s got planned for her 1st awards show performance since giving birth!

As Cardi B, 25, gears up for her performance at the 2018 American Music Awards on October 9 in LA, we’ve got the early scoop on what she’ll bring to the stage! This will also mark the “Ring” rapper’s first time performing at an awards show since welcoming daughter Kulture Kiari with husband Offset, 26, in July. She will take the stage with Bad Bunny and J Balvin to perform their hit “I Like It,” and her makeup artist, Erika La’ Pearl, takes HollywoodLife behind the scenes before all of the action!

First, the look! — “Cardi’s outfit for the AMAs tomorrow is very colorful, it has a lot of pinks, reds and blues,” Erika, who’s been working with Cardi for three years, reveals EXCLUSIVELY. “Everybody is going to be talking about her red carpet look and her performance look. Her performance look is going to be similar to the red carpet look, but it will be a little bit more sparkly. She’s even going to rip off the dress and it’s gonna be really cute.”

When it comes to her glam, Erika says Cardi gives her “full reign” on the looks she wants to create for the rapper. And, get this — “In fact, the past few months she actually has let me do her make up while she’s sleeping,” Erika explains. “Usually I’ll ask the stylist what she’s wearing, but a lot of the times I don’t know what she’s wearing except for the colors. Cardi likes for her eyes to be very dramatic and pop. When she takes photographs she really wants her eyes to stand out because she has small eyes so I like to use really bold colors.”

Now, we’ll know what to look out for when Cardi hits the AMAs red carpet tonight! And, it’s a big night for the new mom as she and Drake, 31, are tied for most nominations with eight each. Cardi is also up for the popular category of favorite new artist of the year.

The 2018 American Music Awards will kick off live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on at 8:00 PM EST on ABC.