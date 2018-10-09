Ben Affleck & Shauna Sexton Split: He Ends Steamy Fling To Focus On ‘Sobriety & Family’

Ben Affleck and Shauna Sexton have put the brakes on their fling, after first being photographed together almost two months ago! Here’s the reasons why Ben called it quits, and the chances of them ‘reconnecting.’

Ben Affleck, 46, is no longer linked to Playboy model Shauna Sexton, 22. Just days after the former flames retreated to the Montana mountains for a private getaway over the weekend, Ben now wants to focus on his kids Violet, 12, Serpahina, 9, and Samuel, 6, we’ve learned. “Ben is feeling great and he knows as the holidays get near, he will be looking to get back to writing more and being there for his kids,” a source close to Ben, famous for playing Batman in the DC Extended Universe films, EXCLUSIVELY shares with HollywoodLife. “Not that he ever wasn’t, but he really wants to do more of the family thing and really make a constant focus of his attention on his health and family to end 2018 on a high note.” And that lines up with the original report of their split, in which Ben’s friend listed the actor’s “sobriety, family and his next project” as his current priorities, according to People. But calling it a “breakup” may be an exaggeration!

“He really likes Shauna, but he doesn’t want to pin her down and get into a relationship with her and would rather see her thrive and not be bogged down by his schedule and health concerns,” our own source adds. “Once he is in a better place he would definitely consider getting back with Shauna. He thinks she is really cool and fun.” But Ben has just faced two big life events: Completing rehab and his reported finalized divorce from Jennifer Garner, news of which broke on the same day, Oct. 5. “But there are more important things to worry about now and Ben knows he has to deal with all of that before he dives into love,” our source continues. “He’s really getting back to being the old Ben and what that means for Shauna is that it is not goodbye, but more of a see you later. He looks forward to reconnecting.”

Ben and Shauna also split on amicable terms in the original report. “There was nothing to split from as it has been casual,” People’s source said. “He enjoyed being with her but is working on himself, and being together with her at this time is not something that works.” Ben and Shauna were first spotted together during a dinner date at Nobu on Aug. 16. After Ben checked into rehab on Aug. 22, the model, who graced Playboy’s cover for the May issue, reportedly visited him during his stint in treatment.

After the Gone Girl actor’s 40-day stay at rehab, he’ll now be continuing outpatient care, Ben announced in an Instagram post on Oct. 5. “Battling any addiction is a lifelong and difficult struggle. Because of that, one is never really in or out of treatment,” part of Ben’s statement read. “It is a full-time commitment. I am fighting for myself and my family. So many people have reached out on social media and spoken about their own journeys with addiction. To those people, I want to say thank you.”