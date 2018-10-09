Aretha Franklin Receives Touching Tribute From Gladys Knight At The 2018 AMAs
The late ‘Queen of Soul’ Aretha Franklin was honored in the most beautiful way at the 2018 AMAs. Watch the tribute!
The Annual American Music Awards honors all of the hottest artists of today, but during the 2018 ceremony, they took a look back on a legend. The late Aretha Franklin was honored at the show in the most touching way. Gladys Knight, 74, took the stage to honor her friend, and by the looks of it, there was not a dry eye in the crowd. During the touching performance, Gladys stunned with a rendition of “Amazing Grace,” as several photos of Aretha appeared behind her.
“When I heard some of the initial ideas for the tribute, I knew without a doubt that this tribute will go down as one of the best in American music,” Sabrina Owens, Franklin’s niece and the executor of her estate, told the Associate Press. Before the show, Gladys hit the red carpet with some sweet words about the tribute. “I am so very honored to have known [Aretha] since we were both little girls, and the fact that her music has been so pure for all these years,” she said. “She didn’t do anything she didn’t believe in. She deserves this recognition,” she added of her friend.
Aretha Franklin’s granddaughter Victoria watched Gladys Knight pay tribute to her grandmother with “Amazing Grace” on the #AMAs 😭❤️. #AMAsOn2 pic.twitter.com/RowQOX4AqK
— WSB-TV (@wsbtv) October 10, 2018
While we still miss Aretha, this was definitely the ultimate tribute to her! Stay tuned for even more AMAs news from HollywoodLife, as we look at all the highlights from the night,