Aretha Franklin Receives Touching Tribute From Gladys Knight At The 2018 AMAs

The Queen of Soul’s gospel roots were the focus of the tribute, particularly, her 1972 album, Amazing Grace. Gladys was also joined onstage by the likes of Ledisi, Mary Mary, Donnie McClurkin, CeCe Winans, as well as musical director Rickey Minor. Gladys was the perfect choice to lead the musical tribute – the dear friend of Aretha also performed a heartfelt rendition of “You’ll Never Walk Alone,” at her funeral.

“When I heard some of the initial ideas for the tribute, I knew without a doubt that this tribute will go down as one of the best in American music,” Sabrina Owens, Franklin’s niece and the executor of her estate, told the Associate Press. Before the show, Gladys hit the red carpet with some sweet words about the tribute. “I am so very honored to have known [Aretha] since we were both little girls, and the fact that her music has been so pure for all these years,” she said. “She didn’t do anything she didn’t believe in. She deserves this recognition,” she added of her friend.

Aretha Franklin’s granddaughter Victoria watched Gladys Knight pay tribute to her grandmother with “Amazing Grace” on the #AMAs 😭❤️. #AMAsOn2 pic.twitter.com/RowQOX4AqK — WSB-TV (@wsbtv) October 10, 2018

While we still miss Aretha, this was definitely the ultimate tribute to her!