American Music Awards 2018 Show Highlights — The AMAs’ Best Moments

The 2018 American Music Awards are here! See all of the exciting moments from the show right here!

It’s time for the 2018 American Music Awards, which means all of your favorite artists have made their way to the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles to celebrate another amazing year of music. Tracee Ellis Ross is hosting this year’s event, which will include various performances and a tribute to Aretha Franklin. Miss any of the show? Don’t worry – we’ll be updating the gallery above with all of the best moments!

The show will be starting off with a bang, thanks to Taylor Swift‘s return to an awards show stage. The 19-time AMAs winner hasn’t performed at an awards show since she sang her 1989 single, “Out Of The Woods” at the Grammys in Feb. 2016. Fresh off the American leg of her Reputation tour, Taylor hit the American Music Awards stage with a fierce rendition of her track, “I Did Something Bad.”

This could be a massive night for the “Delicate” hitmaker. She is currently only two awards behind Whitney Houston, who holds the record for most AMAs won by a female artist. Taylor’s up for four AMAs tonight – Artist of the Year, Pop/Rock Female Artist, Pop/Rock Album for Reputation, and Tour of the Year – and could potentially dethrone the musical icon.

There will also be a ton of great performances sprinkled throughout the show. Cardi B, Carrie Underwood, Dua Lipa, Halsey and Jennifer Lopez are just a few of the acts who will take the stage tonight. We’re excited to see what’s in store for tonight’s American Music Awards!

Make sure to check out the gallery above to see all the greatest moments from the show!