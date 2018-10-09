Amber Heard Shines Bright In Glittering Gold Gown At The 2018 AMAs

Before the 2018 American Music Awards kicked off, actress Amber Heard commanded the red carpet! See her stunning look here!

Amber Heard, 32, turned heads when she stepped onto the the red carpet at the 46th annual American Music Awards. In a glittering bronze dress, which featured a sweetheart neckline and ruffles along the top, the star served some major looks! Amber, who is a presenter at this year’s show, chose to tie her hair back in a tight fishtail braid. She also rocked a flawless smokey eye and nude lip as part of her beauty look, which pulled her ensemble together in the perfect way!

Amber added sleek black pumps to her look, elevating her chic look even more. The actress showed up to the show solo, and proved she didn’t need a date looking like the stunning siren she is! Amber may still be battling it out with ex Johnny Depp over abuse allegations, but she was all smiles at the award show. The appearance comes after Amber’s camp clapped back at Johnny earlier this month, when he denied Amber’s claims in a GQ magazine article. “It is outrageous that GQ never spoke to any of the multiple witnesses to Mr. Depp’s physical abuse of Ms. Heard prior to publishing its article. If GQ had done even a basic investigation into Mr. Depp’s claims, it would have quickly realized that his statements are entirely untrue,” her attorney said.