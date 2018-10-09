AMAs 2018 Winners — Full List: Cardi B, Taylor Swift & More

The 2018 American Music Awards are here! The biggest stars in music are nominated for honors at this year’ show — here’s a full list of the winners, being updated live!

The American Music Awards are one of the biggest nights in music, and with the list of this year’s nominees, it’s clear why! The 2018 AMAs on Oct. 9 will feature performances from some of the hottest musicians of the moment, including Taylor Swift, Carrie Underwood, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello and more. Tracee Ellis Ross is returning to host for a second year in a row, and after her hilarious debut in 2017, fans are excited to see her on the stage again!

Throughout the night, winners will also be announced, and we’ll be updating the list in real-time. This year, Drake and Cardi B are at the top of the nominations list, with eight each. Meanwhile, Taylor Swift stands to become the winningest female in AMAs history if she takes home all of the awards she’s nominated for. Check out a full list of winners, who are bolded below, and keep checking back as more awards are handed out!

Tour of the Year

Beyonce and JAY-Z: On The Run II Tour

Bruno Mars – 24K Magic World Tour

Ed Sheeran – [Divide] Tour

Taylor Swift – Taylor Swift’s Reputation Stadium Tour

U2 – Experience + Innocence Tour

Favorite Male Artist – Pop/Rock

Drake

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

Favorite Artist – Rap/Hip-Hop

Cardi B

Drake

Post Malone

Artist of the Year

Drake

Imagine Dragons

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

Taylor Swift

New Artist of the Year

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Dua Lipa

Khalid

XXXTentacion

Collaboration of the Year

“Havana” – Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug

“Rockstar” – Post Malone ft. 21 Savage

“Finesse” – Bruno Mars and Cardi B

“Meant To Be” – Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line

“The Middle” – Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey

Video of the Year

“Havana” – Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug

“Bodak Yellow” – Cardi B

“God’s Plan” – Drake

Favorite Social Artist

BTS

Cardi B

Ariana Grande

Demi Lovato

Shawn Mendes

Favorite Soundtrack

Black Panther

The Greatest Showman

The Fate of the Furious

Favorite Female Artist – Pop/Rock

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Taylor Swift

Favorite Duo or Group – Pop/Rock

Imagine Dragons

Maroon 5

Migos

Favorite Album – Pop/Rock

Scorpion – Drake

Divide – Ed Sheeran

reputation – Taylor Swift

Favorite Song – Pop/Rock

“Havana” – Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug

“God’s Plan” – Drake

“Perfect” – Ed Sheeran

Favorite Male Artist – Country

Kane Brown

Luke Bryan

Thomas Rhett

Favorite Female Artist – Country

Kelsea Ballerini

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

Favorite Duo or Group – Country

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

LANCO

Favorite Album – Country

Kane Brown – Kane Brown

This One’s For You – Luke Combs

Life Changes – Thomas Rhett

Favorite Song – Country

“Heaven” – Kane Brown

“Tequila” – Dan + Shay

“Meant To Be” – Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line

Favorite Album – Rap/Hip-Hop

Scorpion – Drake

Luv Is Rage 2 – Lil Uzi Vert

Beerbongs & Bentleys – Post Malone

Favorite Song – Rap/Hip-Hop

“Bodak Yellow” – Cardi B

“God’s Plan” – Drake

“Rockstar” – Post Malone ft 21 Savage

Favorite Male Artist – Soul/R&B

Khalid

Bruno Mars

The Weeknd

Favorite Female Artist – Soul/R&B

Ella Mai

Rihanna

SZA

Favorite Album – Soul/R&B

American Teen – Khalid

CTRL – SZA

17 – XXXTentacion

Favorite Song – Soul/R&B

“Young, Dumb & Broke” – Khalid

“Boo’d Up” – Ella Mai

“Finesse” – Bruno Mars and Cardi B

Favorite Artist – Alternative Rock

Imagine Dragons

Panic! At The Disco

Portugal. The Man

Favorite Artist – Adult Contemporary

Shawn Mendes

P!nk

Ed Sheeran

Favorite Artist – Latin

J Balvin

Daddy Yankee

Ozuna

Favorite Artist – Contemporary Inspirational

Lauren Daigle

MercyMe

Zach Williams

Favorite Artist – EDM

The Chainsmokers

Mashmello

Zedd