AMAs 2018 Winners — Full List: Cardi B, Taylor Swift & More
The 2018 American Music Awards are here! The biggest stars in music are nominated for honors at this year’ show — here’s a full list of the winners, being updated live!
The American Music Awards are one of the biggest nights in music, and with the list of this year’s nominees, it’s clear why! The 2018 AMAs on Oct. 9 will feature performances from some of the hottest musicians of the moment, including Taylor Swift, Carrie Underwood, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello and more. Tracee Ellis Ross is returning to host for a second year in a row, and after her hilarious debut in 2017, fans are excited to see her on the stage again!
Throughout the night, winners will also be announced, and we’ll be updating the list in real-time. This year, Drake and Cardi B are at the top of the nominations list, with eight each. Meanwhile, Taylor Swift stands to become the winningest female in AMAs history if she takes home all of the awards she’s nominated for. Check out a full list of winners, who are bolded below, and keep checking back as more awards are handed out!
Tour of the Year
Beyonce and JAY-Z: On The Run II Tour
Bruno Mars – 24K Magic World Tour
Ed Sheeran – [Divide] Tour
Taylor Swift – Taylor Swift’s Reputation Stadium Tour
U2 – Experience + Innocence Tour
Favorite Male Artist – Pop/Rock
Drake
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
Favorite Artist – Rap/Hip-Hop
Cardi B
Drake
Post Malone
Artist of the Year
Drake
Imagine Dragons
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
Taylor Swift
New Artist of the Year
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Dua Lipa
Khalid
XXXTentacion
Collaboration of the Year
“Havana” – Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug
“Rockstar” – Post Malone ft. 21 Savage
“Finesse” – Bruno Mars and Cardi B
“Meant To Be” – Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line
“The Middle” – Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey
Video of the Year
“Havana” – Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug
“Bodak Yellow” – Cardi B
“God’s Plan” – Drake
Favorite Social Artist
BTS
Cardi B
Ariana Grande
Demi Lovato
Shawn Mendes
Favorite Soundtrack
Black Panther
The Greatest Showman
The Fate of the Furious
Favorite Female Artist – Pop/Rock
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Taylor Swift
Favorite Duo or Group – Pop/Rock
Imagine Dragons
Maroon 5
Migos
Favorite Album – Pop/Rock
Scorpion – Drake
Divide – Ed Sheeran
reputation – Taylor Swift
Favorite Song – Pop/Rock
“Havana” – Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug
“God’s Plan” – Drake
“Perfect” – Ed Sheeran
Favorite Male Artist – Country
Kane Brown
Luke Bryan
Thomas Rhett
Favorite Female Artist – Country
Kelsea Ballerini
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood
Favorite Duo or Group – Country
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
LANCO
Favorite Album – Country
Kane Brown – Kane Brown
This One’s For You – Luke Combs
Life Changes – Thomas Rhett
Favorite Song – Country
“Heaven” – Kane Brown
“Tequila” – Dan + Shay
“Meant To Be” – Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line
Favorite Album – Rap/Hip-Hop
Scorpion – Drake
Luv Is Rage 2 – Lil Uzi Vert
Beerbongs & Bentleys – Post Malone
Favorite Song – Rap/Hip-Hop
“Bodak Yellow” – Cardi B
“God’s Plan” – Drake
“Rockstar” – Post Malone ft 21 Savage
Favorite Male Artist – Soul/R&B
Khalid
Bruno Mars
The Weeknd
Favorite Female Artist – Soul/R&B
Ella Mai
Rihanna
SZA
Favorite Album – Soul/R&B
American Teen – Khalid
CTRL – SZA
17 – XXXTentacion
Favorite Song – Soul/R&B
“Young, Dumb & Broke” – Khalid
“Boo’d Up” – Ella Mai
“Finesse” – Bruno Mars and Cardi B
Favorite Artist – Alternative Rock
Imagine Dragons
Panic! At The Disco
Portugal. The Man
Favorite Artist – Adult Contemporary
Shawn Mendes
P!nk
Ed Sheeran
Favorite Artist – Latin
J Balvin
Daddy Yankee
Ozuna
Favorite Artist – Contemporary Inspirational
Lauren Daigle
MercyMe
Zach Williams
Favorite Artist – EDM
The Chainsmokers
Mashmello
Zedd