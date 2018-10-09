AMAs 2018 Red Carpet Photos — Taylor Swift, Halsey & More

The biggest night in music of the fall season has arrived! The AMAs red carpet is going to be full of your favorite stars like Taylor Swift, Cardi B, Camila Cabello, and so many more. Take a look at all the best photos now!

The night of the American Music Awards is always a night to remember. The night starts off with the red carpet, and the stars never fail to slay. The 2018 AMAs red carpet will feature tons of A-list celebrities. Taylor Swift was among the first to arrive on the red carpet, and she sizzled in a silver metallic mini dress. Most of the nominees will be in attendance, including Carrie Underwood, Halsey, Jennifer Lopez, and more. You know they’re going to show up looking all kinds of fierce!

Right after the red carpet ends, Taylor will open the AMAs. She’ll sing “I Did Something Bad” from her latest record-breaking album, reputation. This marks Taylor’s first AMAs performance since 2014. Welcome back, T-Swift! The night will also feature performances by Carrie, Jennifer, Halsey, Camila Cabello, Ciara, Missy Elliott, Dua Lipa, and more.

Cardi B and Drake lead the nominations with 8 nods each. Ed Sheeran and Post Malone are close behind with 6 nominations each. The competition is seriously tough this year, that’s for sure!

Jessie James Decker, Scott Evans, AJ Gibson, Erika Jayne, Laura Marano, and Zach Sang will hose the AMAs red carpet pre-show. Laura slayed in a sparkling silver gown. Jessie showed off her post-baby body in a sexy black jumpsuit. The pre-show will be the place to watch your favorite artists arrive in real time. The American Music Awards will air at 8 p.m. on ABC. Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross has returned to host the show.