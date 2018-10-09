Shawn Mendes, Khalid, & More Hunks On The American Music Awards Red Carpet

OK, fellas! The guys brought their A-game to the 2018 American Music Awards, and killed it on the red carpet. See the best looks here!

Is it hot in here? The 2018 American Music Awards was filled with sexy stars leading up to the show, and your favorite male celebs really pulled out all the stops. Shawn Mendes, 20, Kane Brown, 24, and Khalid, 20, were looking incredibly dapper in their award show outfits. Join us in taking a look at all the hottest looks from the dudes of the night!

Shawn arrived on the carpet early, looking ready for a big night ahead. In a classic black suit, Shawn looked dapper as ever, as he smiled for the cameras. Shawn chose to rock a printed button down under his black jacket, adding a little flair to his outfit. Plus, Shawn added a pair of boots to his look that added a little rock & roll kick.

Khalid also got the night rolling with a red carpet appearance, in a more daring look. The singer opted to wear pink as he walked the carpet, and stood out amongst a sea of black suits. Khalid has never been shy about taking a fashion risk, and this time, he paired his pale pink ensemble with a pair of casual sneaks. The effortlessly cool look was the perfect choice for the music centric-show!

The 2018 AMAs show is set to be one for the books. The star-studded performance lineup this year includes Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Taylor Swift and Dua Lipa, to name just a few! Plus, Gladys Knight is set to pay tribute to the late Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin. Additionally, Panic! at the Disco are gearing up for a rendition of “Bohemian Rhapsody” for a performance that will pay tribute to Queen. This is going to be epic!

Get clicking through the gallery above to see more of the best men’s fashion moments on the red carpet! The American Music Awards air Tuesday, Oct. 9 at 8 pm on ABC.