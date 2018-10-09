Halsey, G-Eazy & More Hot Couples Hit The Red Carpet At The 2018 AMAs

These couples make beautiful music together. From Ashlee and Evan Ross to the newly reunited G-Eazy and Halsey, some of the sweetest duos walked the red carpet at the American Music Awards!

Sure, going solo can be great – ask Zayn Malik, Camila Cabello, and Normani, to name a few. Yet, sometimes, it’s best to find a partner to join you in song – and in life. Just take a look at any of the beautiful couples that walked the red carpet of the 2018 American Music Awards on Oct. 8. Ahead of one of music’s biggest nights at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, famous duos from the music world – and beyond – strutted down the carpet. Newly reunited couple Halsey and G-Eazy made their revived relationship red carpet-official, as they posed together for pics. Halloween royalty and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards stalked the red carpet with her husband, Mauricio Umansky, Ashlee and Evan Ross also walked the carpet together, as did Ty Dolla $ign and Lauren Jauregui.

What a different a year makes. At the 2017 AMAs, the big question was if Selena Gomez would bring her then-love interest, Justin Bieber, with her. Sadly, Jelena didn’t return to the red carpet, but considering where they are now – with Justin married to Hailey Baldwin and Selena still single – perhaps it’s for the best? While Justin and Selena didn’t make it (and aren’t expected to show up this year) plenty of couples did walk the red carpet in 2017: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban; Pink and Carey Hart; DJ Khaled and Nicole Tuck (yes, Asahd was there, too.)

This year, everyone’s wondering if Taylor Swift is going to bring Joe Alwyn? The newly political Ms. Swift is going to open up the show with a performance of her song, “I Did Something Bad.” In addition to her throwing some Kanye West-sized shade at the start, this will mark her first awards show performance in nearly three years. While Swifties are grateful for the end of the drought, the main question is if she’ll have a date. The AMA seating chart reveals that Taylor has an open seat next to her, so there’s speculation that Ms. Swift will not be attending the AMAs solo.

Considering how incredibly private the two have been with this relationship – compared to her other high-profile romances with Calvin Harris and Tom Middleton, just to name a few – the chances that Taylor and Joe will walk the carpet were…slim to none. She did slay the carpet, walking in both a minidress and thigh-high boots covered in mirrors, as if she were a living, sexy discoball. Here’s hoping she’s not dancing with herself at the end of the night.