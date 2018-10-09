AMAs 2018: Best Hair & Makeup — Camila Cabello, Taylor Swift & More

From Camila to Cardi, from J-Lo to Heidi Klum, there were so many gorgeous beauty looks at the AMAs. See the best hair and makeup of the night in pics below!

The AMAs 2018 really brought it in the hair and makeup department! So many of our favorite stars looked drop dead gorgeous and we are breaking it down. Before her massive on-stage comeback, Taylor Swift was stunning on the carpet, rocking a super sexy silver mini. She wore her hair up, in a french twist, and rocked cool gray eye makeup. Bebe Rexha showed off her new hair makeover, which she first posted on Instagram on October 8, writing, “Got my hair cut. You likey?”

Laura Marano, who did an Instagram story takeover for HollywoodLife! while getting ready, was radiant on the carpet. She prepped her skin with AcneFree‘s new Kaolin Clay Detox Mask with Charcoal to give her makeup a perfect, smooth canvas. You can use it as a cleanser or a mask! She rocked a smokey eye, pink lip, and sleek and straight hair. Hairstylist Chad Wood created Jennifer Lopez‘s showstopping look with ghd tools and Redken products.

Makeup artist Lisa Storey is set to create at least six separate looks for host Tracee Ellis Ross, using Pat McGrath Labs makeup. WOW. Incredible talent! Makeup artist Yolonda Frederick got Ciara red carpet ready using Pat McGrath Labs as well. Amandla Stenberg‘s makeup was pretty thanks to Kali Kennedy, who used Pat McGrath Labs to give her a look that won’t soon be forgotten.

Hairstylist Sami Knight used OGX products to give Dua Lipa her sexy red carpet look — her bob was styled in sexy waves, in a deep side part. Ella Mai (who I just saw open for Bruno Mars) also rocked OGX products in her hair tonight. They really function, and are totally affordable!