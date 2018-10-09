AMAs 2018: Best Dressed Stars — Vanessa Hudgens, Taylor Swift & More

It was a huge night for music, as icons like T-Swift, J-Lo, Mariah Carey and many more slayed the stage. But first, see the best red carpet fashion!

The 2018 American Music Awards were held live from Los Angeles on Oct. 9, and some of the biggest names in the game rocked the red carpet. Not only is Taylor Swift opening the show — her first awards show performance in over two years — but she STUNNED before the show, wearing a gorgeous silver mini dress on the red carpet, with super sexy thigh-high boots! Her tour mate Camila Cabello looked equally as gorgeous.

Vanessa Hudgens was ladylike and stunning in a pink satin dress with a plunging neckline and low back by CUSHNIE. Her makeup matched her feminine dress, with touches of soft pink. Her bob was styled sleek, in a side part, with TONS of shine. Host of the show Tracee Ellis Ross brought the drama for her red carpet look. She wore an oversized pink tuxedo suit, with a massive diamond choker. We can’t wait to see her many, many outfit changes during the show!

Dua Lipa wore a wedding-inspired gown — a white mermaid-style dress with an off-the-shoulder neckline. Jessie James Decker wore a sexy black jumpsuit, and Laura Marano looked chic and sophisticated in a sequined, strapless dress by Galia Lahav. Her shoes were by Stuart Weitzman.

Jennifer Lopez showed off her sexy body on the carpet! Her boyfriend A-Rod just posted a video of them working out “late night” since they have crazy hours, but they never miss a workout! All that gym time seriously pays off because J-Lo is hotter than ever! Cardi B looked so beautiful. I can’t believe she just had a baby in July!

Mariah Carey recently lost a ton of weight, and showed off her dramatic new figure. Carrie Underwood flaunted her adorable baby bump! See all the best red carpet fashion in the gallery attached above!