AMAs 2018 Red Carpet Live Stream: Watch As Your Favorite Stars Arrive For Music’s Big Night

It’s time for the American Music Awards! Some of the biggest names in music – like Taylor Swift, Carrie Underwood and more – will be wearing the hottest looks, so watch as they slay the red carpet before the show!

With autumn setting in, the nights are getting colder – but the red carpet at the 46th Annual American Music Awards is hotter than the sun in July. Ahead of the Oct. 9 event, some of music’s biggest and brightest stars were expected to strut their stuff down the walkway. For all those who can’t make it to the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles to see celebs like Cardi B, Ciara, Taylor Swift and Dua Lipa in person, you’re in luck! The whole red carpet will be broadcast online and you can watch it here!

While no one was looking, the AMAs became one of the biggest events of the year. Taylor, 28, is opening up the show by performing “I Did Something Bad” off of Reputation, in what will be her first awards show performance in nearly three years. If that wasn’t enough, Cardi B, 25, will make her first post-pregnancy performance when she joins Bad Bunny and J Balvin on stage for “I Like It.” Throw in Panic! At The Disco performing Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” from the Quodos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia, a Missy Elliot and Ciara team-up, a performance by Mariah Carey and an all-star tribute to Aretha Franklin, and this year’s AMAs might be the best one yet!

Tracee Ellis Ross returns as host for the second year in a row. Will she be able to top last year’s performance? The black-ish star went through a massive twelve different wardrobe changes, though she did have a reason to bust out all the fashion: her mother, the immortal Ms. Diana Ross, 74, was given the Lifetime Achievement award. It will be interesting to see what she wears on the red carpet, and what she immediately changes into before she starts the show.

In addition to all the performers, presenters include Kelsea Ballerini, Tyra Banks, Kane Brown, Chloe x Halle, Macaulay Culkin, Lauren Daigle, Billy Eichner, Sara Gilbert, Kathryn Hahn, Amber Heard, Vanessa Hudgens, Taran Killam and Leighton Meester, Heidi Klum, Liza Koshy, Lenny Kravitz, Normani, Rita Ora, Busy Philipps, Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line, Thomas Rhett, Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson-Ross, John Stamos, Amandla Stenberg, The Chainsmokers, Constance Wu and more, per USA Today. What will these stars wear when they show up? There’s only one way to find out.