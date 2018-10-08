Wendy Williams Warns The Situation’s Fiancee Not To Marry Him After Prison Sentencing

Wendy Williams weighed in on Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino’s prison sentencing, and she thinks he should’ve gotten 2 years, as opposed to ‘just’ 8 months for tax evasion! And, she’s strongly warning Lauren Pesce NOT to marry him! Here’s why…

Wendy Williams, 54, is warning Lauren Pesce, 33, not to go through with her marriage after Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, 36, was sentenced to eight months in prison for tax evasion on Friday, October 5. “His fiancee says they’re going to get married before he goes to prison. I think this is a terrible idea because prison changes you,” Wendy proclaimed on her show, October 8.

She continued: “Then you still have to pay the money back and some of your best earning years are behind you! He might be nice, but there are plenty of nice people in prison and when you break the law, you gotta go. Now Lauren, I don’t think it’s a good idea to marry him. And, please don’t put it on TV! Now we have to have another wedding special. (Situation) just put your head down man!”

Wendy went on to claim that eight months (or potentially less) behind bars is a soft punishment for the amount of taxes the reality star did not pay for years. “He was only sentenced to eight months, and I say only eight months because it was 8.9 million dollars in taxes! Now, let’s call it what it is, Jersey… some of the highest taxes in the country, God darn,” Wendy explained. “This is what I say — He should’ve gotten two years. Yup! He should’ve gotten two, his brother was sentenced to two years. They say his brother was the mastermind, but the Situation is a grown man. If you didn’t want to go along with it then don’t… That’s a long time for you not to be paying your taxes,” she continued.

As previously reported, Mike pleaded guilty to tax evasion in January, and could have faced a maximum of five years in prison. His brother Marc Sorrentino, who also pleaded guilty to aiding in the preparation of a false and fraudulent tax return, was sentenced to 24 months in prison. They both attended a court hearing in Newark NJ.

Mike and Lauren announced their engagement on social media on April 26, with a collage of photos. He popped the question in Miami with a 3-carat cushion cut diamond, set in an 18-karat rose gold and platinum setting, accented with pink diamonds, worth around $65,000, he told Us Weekly, who was first to report the engagement news.

The college sweethearts have been together for nearly a decade, and she stuck by his side as he battled prescription drug abuse, which led to two rehab stints over the years.